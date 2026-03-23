OnePlus is shutting down in key global markets, tipster claims

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A tipster is once again suggesting that OnePlus is shutting down in key global markets.

He claims the brand’s China business will remain unaffected, but markets like the US, UK, and EU will be impacted.

After OnePlus moved to shut down rumors about its future in January, a fresh claim is stirring the pot again.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has posted on X that OnePlus may be preparing to significantly scale back operations in key global markets.

According to Brar’s post on X, OnePlus could continue operating normally in China, while markets like India may increasingly focus on budget and mid-range devices. The tipster also suggests this isn’t “good news” for customers in the US, UK, and EU.

Yogesh Brar/X

If true, this would mark a major shift in OnePlus’ global strategy, especially in regions where the brand has historically positioned itself as a premium flagship alternative.

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However, it’s important to note that these claims remain unverified. OnePlus has not confirmed any such plans. In fact, both OnePlus leadership and regional teams have been pushing back against these claims since they first surfaced earlier this year.

The company’s India CEO publicly called the shutdown reports “false,” while OnePlus North America told Android Authority that it continues to operate normally, with full assurances around after-sales support and software updates.

So until we hear from OnePlus itself, there’s no concrete evidence that the company is planning to exit global markets completely.

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