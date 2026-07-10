Survey says a third of OnePlus loyalists would look elsewhere if OPPO takes over

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

After overcast skies for much of the year so far, thicker clouds are now quickly gathering over OnePlus’s future. Given the various evidence that has accrued in the past month, from the brand potentially pulling out of the UK to the possible death of Oxygen OS, it now seems likely that OnePlus’s days as a standalone nameplate are numbered.

In case you missed it, there are rumors that OnePlus could become an OPPO sub-brand. While nothing is set in stone just yet, preparing for the worst is always a good idea. So, we asked readers whether they’d still consider OnePlus phones if the brand were to become an OPPO product line. The poll results are now in; you can view them below.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

This poll garnered just over 2,000 votes, and the split between the OnePlus community has never been more apparent. Notably, more than a quarter of respondents (29.5%) would continue to consider OnePlus devices even if the brand were to become part of OPPO. The “OPPO OnePlus 17” certainly has an interesting ring to it, but a convoluted name and lack of OnePlus independence alone won’t affect the purchase plans of these particular voters.

Just under 60% of respondents would still consider OnePlus devices even if it becomes an OPPO sub-brand?

30% of respondents are more pragmatic, noting that “it would depend on the individual products” themselves before they could judge the OPPO-OnePlus merger.

Then there are the nays. More than a third of respondents (35.3%) would all but shun OnePlus if it were to become a bit-part player in a larger company. This answer received the lion’s share of the vote, and perhaps signals the prevailing negative sentiment towards a potential OnePlus reorganization.

Are you sad to see OnePlus losing momentum like this? 525 votes Yes, I love this brand 66 % Yes, but it was inevitable as they changed direction 25 % No, not sad at all 9 % Other (Tell us in the comments) 1 %

The biggest problem with a potential OPPO-OnePlus reunion

The broader negative view of this potential reorganization appears to be driven by the lack of support for OPPO devices in the US. Several readers are worried that if OnePlus does become an OPPO product line, it may bow out of the US completely. It appears that OPPO would need to become an actual part of the US smartphone market to appease OnePlus fans.

Commenter jegmail74 suggests that if this didn’t happen, it would mean shirking both OPPO and OnePlus for another Android OEM entirely. Unless there is a real push to market, release and support the product in the US, I’ll have to move on. Been burned by several other brands that died off. I need consistency and longevity. Others are far more optimistic. Some would trade OnePlus flagships for a stab at OPPO’s flagships if given the chance. samm07 writes: If they rebrand OPPO phones here as OnePlus and give us better Oxygen OS software in the US, I’ll take it! I want the OPPO X10 ultra! Although this rumor has run and run, OnePlus’s future isn’t yet written in stone. We’ve seen plenty of twists and turns thus far, so expect more developments in the coming weeks. Would you consider buying OPPO devices if they were offered in the US? Would the death of OnePlus’s independence influence your buying habits in this case? Let us know in the comments below.

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