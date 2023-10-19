OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which should you buy?

We’re finally seeing more foldable smartphones arrive in the US market. Samsung has dominated the US with its Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and only recently did we get the Google Pixel Fold. Now, OnePlus has arrived with the OnePlus Open, heating up the competition with its superior spec sheet. But which foldable should you buy? We compare the OnePlus Open vs the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to find out.

OnePlus Open vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: At a glance The OnePlus Open has a wider front display that is more usable than the longer front display on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The OnePlus Open has better display tech on both of its displays than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The OnePlus Open has a bigger battery and faster wired charging than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The OnePlus Open has a significantly better camera setup than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The OnePlus Open is cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, which the OnePlus Open does not.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports an S Pen (sold and housed separately), while the OnePlus Open does not support a stylus.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with an IPX8 rating for water resistance, while the OnePlus Open comes with a significantly inferior IPX4 rating.

OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specs

OnePlus Open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Displays

OnePlus Open Exterior:

- 6.31-inch AMOLED

- 10-120Hz refresh rate (LTPO)

- 2,484 x 1,116 resolution

- 20:9 aspect ratio

- Ceramic Guard



Interior:

- 7.82-inch AMOLED

- 1-120Hz refresh rate (LTPO)

- 2,440 x 2,268 resolution

- 2,800 nits peak brightness

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Exterior:

- 6.2-inch AMOLED

- 48-120Hz refresh rate

- 2,316 x 904 resolution

- 23.1:9 aspect ratio

- Gorilla Glass Victus 2



Interior:

- 7.6-inch AMOLED

- 120Hz refresh rate (LTPO)

- 2,176 x 1,812 resolution

- 1,750 nits peak brightness

- Ultra Thin Glass

Processor

OnePlus Open Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

RAM

OnePlus Open 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 12GB

Storage

OnePlus Open 512GB

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB

No expandable storage

Power

OnePlus Open 4,805mAh dual-battery

67W wired charging

No wireless charging

No reverse wireless charging

80W charger in box

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 4,400mAh dual-battery

25W wired charging

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare

No charger in box

Cameras

OnePlus Open Exterior rear:

- 48MP wide, 1.12μm, OIS, PDAF, ƒ/1.7

- 48MP ultra-wide, 0.8μm, ƒ/2.2, AF

- 64MP telephoto, 0.7μm, OIS, 3x zoom (120x digital), ƒ/2.6



Exterior front:

- 32MP, ƒ/2.4, 0.7μm



Internal front:

- 20MP, 0.7μm, ƒ/2.2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Exterior rear:

- 50MP wide, 1.0μm, OIS, Dual Pixel AF, ƒ/1.8

- 12MP ultra-wide, 1.12μm, ƒ/2.2

- 10MP telephoto, 1.0μm, OIS, 3x zoom (30x digital), ƒ/2.4



Exterior front:

- 10MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22μm



Internal UDC:

- 4MP, 2.0μm, ƒ/1.8

Audio

OnePlus Open Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos support

No 3.5mm headphone port

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos support

No 3.5mm headphone port

Durability

OnePlus Open IPX4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 IPX8

Biometrics

OnePlus Open Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor

SIM

OnePlus Open Dual nano-SIM tray

eSIM support

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Dual nano-SIM tray

eSIM support

Software

OnePlus Open Android 13

OxygenOS 13.2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Android 13

One UI 5.1.1

Dimensions and weight

OnePlus Open Folded dimensions:

- 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.7mm (Green)/11.9mm (Black)



Unfolded dimensions:

- 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8mm (Green)/5.9mm (Dusk)



Weight:

- 239g (Black)/245g (Green)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Folded dimensions:

- 154.94 x 67 x 13.4mm



Unfolded dimensions:

- 154.94 x 129.8 x 6mm



Weight:

- 253g

Colors

OnePlus Open Emerald Dusk (Green), Voyager Black

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Global: Cream, Icy Blue, Phantom Black



Samsung Exclusive: Gray, Blue



The OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are book-style foldables that have a full-sized outer display and open up to reveal an even larger inner display. Both foldables have two incredible displays, but the OnePlus Open pips the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for the top spot.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Not only are both displays on the OnePlus Open better on the spec sheet than the Fold 5, but they are more useful, too. OnePlus has gone with a wider cover display that is akin to a regular smartphone, so you will find yourself quite content keeping the Open closed.

The OnePlus Open's cover display is like a normal smartphone, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5's is taller.

On the other hand, the Fold 5’s outer display is usable, but since it is fairly tall, you may find it constricted in certain situations, like two-hand typing.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The OnePlus Open’s hinge is a bit snappy, completing the closing action if you reach under a certain angle. In comparison, the Fold 5’s hinge is rock solid at all angles and does not have a mind of its own.

Inside, both the OnePlus Open and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are powered by a similar processor. OnePlus offers more RAM at 16GB, but also defaults to a single 512GB storage variant, whereas the Fold 5 has a lower RAM at 12GB but storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

One key area where the Galaxy Z Fold 5 retains the upper hand is the IP rating. The Fold 5 is IPX8-rated for water resistance, surviving being submerged in up to 1.5m freshwater for up to 30 minutes. The OnePlus Open is IPX4-rated for water resistance, which means it will be okay if you splash a little water on it.

The Fold 5's IPX8 water resistance is significantly better than the Open's IPX4 rating.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 also supports the S Pen Fold Edition, which is sold separately and housed externally. The OnePlus Open does not support any active stylus.

As for software, Samsung has been in the foldable game for a while, and it shows in the maturity of One UI’s foldable optimizations. There are plenty of features — like app pairs, the ability to open a very large number of apps in floating windows, Flex mode, and more — that work tremendously well to take advantage of the large inner display. The Open is the first attempt from OnePlus at a foldable, and while Oxygen OS does have a few foldable-centric features, there is room for more.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched with Android 13 and One UI 5.1.1. The OnePlus Open launched with Android 13 and Oxygen OS 13.2. Both phones are promised to receive four major Android OS updates and five years of security patches.

OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Size comparison

This is where things get interesting and in favor of OnePlus. Both phones use typical glass and metal materials we see on foldables, though the camera hump on the Open is considerably larger than that on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

When folded, the OnePlus Open is wide enough to be comfortable to use. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a taller stance, which can feel unnatural and cramped.

When you unfold the phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 becomes quite pleasant to use, while the Open manages to retain its comfortable characteristics.

OnePlus Open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Opening the Open isn’t required to use it as a daily driver smartphone, while you will find yourself opting to unfold the Fold 5 in more instances, comparatively speaking.

What further helps the OnePlus Open is its thin profile, which is over 1.5mm thinner than the Fold 5. The number is deceptively small, but it makes a fair impression on your hand.

Combine it with the lower 239g (Black)/245g (Green) weight, as compared to the 253g weight of the Fold 5, and the OnePlus Open wins a lot of points for being the more practical smartphone to use daily.

OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Camera

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The cameras are the biggest point of difference between the two phones. While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a good camera setup that is practical and performs well across several scenarios, it does not compete against advanced camera setups that we see on glass-slab smartphones. In fact, the Fold 5 has the same camera setup as the Fold 4 before it. On the other hand, the OnePlus Open has significantly better hardware that comes very close to glass-slab smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5’s primary sensor is a 50MP Samsung GN3 sensor, while the OnePlus Open has the new 48MP LYTIA LYT-T808 sensor that gathers more light in a smaller footprint.

The OnePlus Open has a significant advantage over the Galaxy Z Fold 5 when it comes to cameras.

The differences widen for the ultrawide sensor (48MP on the Open vs 12MP on the Fold 5), telephoto (64MP vs 10MP), and exterior selfie camera (32MP vs 10MP). The inner selfie camera on the OnePlus Open is a 20MP conventional camera, while the Fold 5 opts for a 4MP under-display camera, which is technologically impressive but produces poor results.

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

We will be extensively testing the OnePlus Open’s camera in the coming days. But from our early camera impressions of the OnePlus Open, the spec sheet produces strong results. The OnePlus Open has the upper hand over the Fold 5 when it comes to the cameras.

OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Battery life and charging

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The OnePlus Open comes with a bigger 4,805mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging, which OnePlus claims charges from 0-100% in 42 minutes. The company also includes a compatible charger in the box. There’s no wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, though. We’ll be testing the battery life and charging of the phone extensively in our full review that’s coming soon.

The OnePlus Open has a bigger battery and charges faster, though the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a smaller 4,400mAh battery that supports 25W charging. In our Fold 5 battery life and charging tests, we found that the Fold 5 lasts for barely a day, even when you rely more on the outer display. If you use the larger inner display more, then you’d cut some more hours out. The charging speed is also sluggish, taking an approximate 85 minutes for a 0-100% charge. There is also no charger in the box, so you have to buy a charger separately.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 does have 15W wireless charging through proprietary wireless chargers, 10W Qi wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

It is easy to discern that the OnePlus Open will last relatively longer on a charge and will charge quite quickly when it does run out. However, if you are a fan of wireless charging, then the Fold 5 is a better choice.

OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Price and availability

OnePlus Open (16GB/512GB): $1,699 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (12GB/256GB): $1,800

$1,800 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (12GB/512GB): $1,920

$1,920 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (12GB/1TB): $2,160

The OnePlus Open has a lower starting price than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, marking the Open to be $100 cheaper. If you compare it against the equitable 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the OnePlus Open is $220 cheaper.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched on July 26, 2023, and went on open sale on August 11, 2023, in the US. Samsung regularly has discounts and trade-in deals to keep the Fold 5 exciting for potential buyers.

The OnePlus Open has launched on October 19, 2023. It is available for pre-orders right now and will go on open sale on October 26, 2023, in the US. OnePlus will accept any phone in any condition for a trade-in and give you at least $200 in credit towards the Open.

OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which should you buy?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The OnePlus Open has several distinct advantages over the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and its lower price tag also makes it all the more appetizing.

The OnePlus Open is better and cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

For folks looking to make the jump onto a foldable, the OnePlus Open offers a comparable experience where they won’t be missing their old phone all that much.

The only few areas where the Galaxy Z Fold 5 makes sense are if you really need wireless charging, the better IPX8 water resistance, or you need S Pen support. The Fold 5’s software also has more tricks up its sleeve to take advantage of the large display. Samsung’s ecosystem is also better populated with laptops and wearables, and the integrated experience is good.

