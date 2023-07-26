The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 chargers

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5, a large screen foldable that picks up where the Galaxy Z Fold 4 left off. With a newer hinge and an updated SoC, the Fold 5 promises a refined experience over its predecessor without changing features consumers love. However, despite the good refinements, there’s one thing still missing from the package: a charger. It has been a few years since Samsung stopped including a charging adapter in its phone boxes. So you either have to use an existing charger that you already own or buy a new one separately (but make sure you pick the right charger). Here are our recommendations for the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 chargers that you can buy to fast charge your foldable!

What you need to know about Galaxy Z Fold 5’s charging Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports “Super fast charging,” which is the company’s branding to denote 25W wired charging. If you’ve kept track of smartphone charging speeds over the past few years, you’d know that 25W isn’t all that fast anymore. Still, one good thing about Samsung’s charging tech is that it is based on the USB Power Delivery specification, so you can rely on third-party chargers that support the standard.

Samsung claims that the Z Fold 5 can charge from 0% up to 50% in “around 30 minutes” using a 25W USB PD charger and a compatible cable. We’ll be putting the device through our charging tests to let you know how quickly it can do a full charge.

Since the Fold 5 doesn’t change its battery and charging specifications from the Fold 4, you can use the Fold 4’s measurements as a reference. With a fully compatible 25W USB PD charger, the Fold 4 takes around 85 minutes for a 0-100% charge. You can expect similar numbers from the Fold 5 as well.

With the Fold 5, you get 25W wired charging, 15W proprietary wireless charging, and 10W Qi-based wireless charging.

For wireless charging, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports “Fast wireless charging 2.0,” which can reach 15W charging but only with Samsung’s proprietary chargers with an active cooling fan. The foldable does support the Qi specification for up to 10W charging — that is the maximum you will get with third-party wireless chargers.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 also supports “Wireless PowerShare,” which is another way to say that it supports reverse wireless charging up to 4.5W — you can use this feature to charge other wireless devices like earbuds through your phone.

No, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 does not come with a charger in the box As mentioned, Samsung stopped bundling chargers in its phone, starting with the Galaxy S21 series, to “minimize the impact the products have on the environment.” Many users may already have a charger from their previous devices that may work just fine. But plenty of others will need to purchase a charger.

If you belong to the second camp, you need to decide how much power you need. Do you only intend to charge the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (and hence need only 25W), or are you looking to get something more powerful and future-proof?

For future-proofing, we recommend going for 45W or even 65W if your budget allows, as a more powerful charger will also likely work with your laptop and other power-hungry accessories. But more power costs more as you need better tech, so be ready to pay a higher price for future-proofing. Assess your present and future needs before making a purchase.

The best 25W chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung 25W SuperFast Charging Travel Adapter

Samsung recommends its 25W charger as the prime choice for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This charger, with the model number TA-800, used to come bundled with a lot of phones in the past, and that’s because it is an excellent first-party option for phones that cap out at 25W with USB Power Delivery support.

This official Samsung product comes with a one-year warranty, so pricing is admittedly on the higher side. Samsung does include a compatible USB-C to USB-C cable with the charger, but note that you also get one of those in your Fold 5 box.

If you are looking for cheaper alternatives, you can pick other options mentioned in this list without any real disadvantages, even though they aren’t first-party chargers.

Anker 511 Nano 3

If you want a small charger, the Anker 511 Nano 3 is one of the smallest chargers that will still pull all the power your Galaxy Z Fold 5 needs. The max 30W capacity through USB Power Delivery is made possible in this tiny size thanks to the use of GaN technology in this charger.

This charger is reasonably affordable, and you can get it in five colors. A compatible cable is not included in the package, but you can buy a color-matched cable from Anker or use the cable you get in the Fold 5’s box.

The best multiport chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The Galaxy Z Fold 5’s charging requirements are modest, as you only need 25W of power through a USB Power Delivery-compliant charger. But that being said, there is a lot of sense in going for a higher capacity multiport charger, especially if you have the budget.

A multiport charger will give you the flexibility and versatility to charge multiple devices at high speeds. With a second port, you can simultaneously charge your Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and charge your Fold 5.

To choose a good multiport charger, assess how many devices you need to charge regularly and simultaneously, their maximum charging speed, and what ports they need.

We recommend buying a multiport charger with at least one USB-C and USB-A port.

Practically all recent devices from Samsung rely on USB-C ports for charging, but it makes sense to get a charger that still has a USB-A port, just in case you need that port in a pinch. If you don’t foresee such situations, you can stick with something that has two or more USB-C ports.

Tecknet 45W USB PD Dual Port charger

Tecknet may not be a very recognizable brand, but this Tecknet GaN charger is a great product. It has two USB-C ports that can be used simultaneously for 20W plus 25W charging, so you can charge your Fold 5 at full speed alongside another product, like a Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. If you use only a single USB-C port (the bottom port), you can even charge your MacBook Air at up to 45W.

For what it can do, the charger is quite compact. There is no USB cable included with the adaptor, so you will have to use the cable that came along with the Fold 5. Another point to note is that the primary high-powered port is the port on the bottom, labeled as “PD 2,” so you’d want to use that for the Fold 5 if you are using both ports simultaneously.

Anker 735 Nano 2 (65W)

The Anker 735 Nano 2 65W charger is overkill if all you want to do is charge your Galaxy Z Fold 5 because it can charge so much more simultaneously. This GaN charger maxes out at 65W when either USB-C port is used alone and at 22.5W for the USB-A port. The middle USB-C port drops to 12W when you use any other port together, so you’d primarily want to stick to the top port for the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

With this charger, you can charge three devices simultaneously. It is an excellent addition to your kit, especially if you use a powerful laptop like a MacBook Pro that requires 65W charging. There are no included cables, though, and the charger is also priced on the higher end as it uses higher-quality materials to provide all that power. We recommend picking this up only if you have to charge a lot of devices regularly alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The best wireless chargers for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 does support Qi specification charging, it is limited to 10W only. You will only get the best charging speeds of 15W when you use Samsung’s proprietary wireless chargers. As a result, our recommendations for the best wireless chargers for the Fold 5 remain restricted to Samsung wireless chargers.

You can use third-party chargers, but you will not get the fastest charging speeds possible.

Samsung SmartThings Station

Samsung’s SmartThings Station is a wireless charger with active cooling that includes a Matter-capable hub for your smart home devices. For its charging capabilities, it can handle 15W wireless charging, provided you use a 25W adapter on the other end.

We recommend this charger because it provides functionality beyond just wireless charging. You can connect your smart home appliances and accessories and control them through this hub. The button on the charging pad can also be programmed for different actions.

Samsung no longer officially sells its charging-only small Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad, so you must pick this or the Duo.

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo

If you’re not keen on smart homes and want something cheaper, then the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is your prime choice. It can charge the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at up to 15W on the primary charging pad and your accessories, like earbuds on the second pad.

FAQs

How fast is wired charging for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5? Using a wired charger, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can charge at 25W.

Can I use a 45W charger with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5? You can use any USB-C charger to juice up your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. It will only charge at up to 25W speeds, though.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 have wireless charging? Yes. The Z Fold 5 can charge at up to 15W with a Samsung official wireless charger. Other Qi chargers can provide up to 10W.