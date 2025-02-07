Here's your best look yet at the OnePlus Open 2

TL;DR Leaked renders of the OPPO Find N5 showcase its ultra-thin foldable design.

The device is expected to launch internationally not just as the Find N5, but also as its OnePlus counterpart, the Open 2.

The foldable is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor but details on pricing and an exact release date remain unknown.

We’re just a couple more weeks away before seeing the debut of the smartphone that’s looking to take the crown as the thinnest foldable around: the OPPO Find N5. But that’s not the only name this hardware is likely to arrive under, and it shouldn’t be long before we see it rebranded and released as the OnePlus Open 2. With a compelling design and international launch plans, there’s a good reason a lot of smartphone fans are excited for this model, and today we’re getting one of our best looks yet at how the N5 is coming together.

Prolific smartphone leaker Evan Blass shared this gallery with his X followers today, showcasing what appear to be some very official-looking renders of the OPPO Find N5. We are just spoiled for images of this hardware lately, as only yesterday we saw the manufacturer publish an early peek at its foldable’s extra-flat screen. While that was great for what it was, these pics really take our expectations for this phone to the next level, showing it off from a variety of angles and across three distinct colorways:

What we don’t have, though, are any really extreme end-on shots that highlight the thin construction that’s been getting the Find N5 so much attention. That said, there’s plenty else to appreciate here, like refinements to OPPO’s approach to screen bezels, and that prominent camera array.

We’re expecting the Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 alike to arrive running a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, much like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series that’s currently making its retail debut. While leaks have already detailed much about what we’re likely to get from the phone’s hardware, it’s largely been a matter of guesswork when it comes to pricing and any specific release plans. With OPPO teasing a Find N5 announcement for sometime later this month, hopefully it won’t be much longer before we finally are able to start filling in those remaining blanks.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like