Samsung Galaxy S25 series now on sale with immediate discounts and perks

Samsung is already offering discounts on storage upgrades and the MSRP through its website, with added store credit up to $100.

Similar offers are also available on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has finally hit general availability, with the pre-order period ending today. That means the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 are now available without a waiting period through Samsung’s website, Amazon, and retail stores worldwide.

Samsung and Amazon are already running discounts on the new flagships should you decide to pick them up. You can get a storage upgrade free of cost on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with the 256GB and 512GB models both currently priced at $1,299, and the 1TB model priced at $1,419. These offers come with additional Samsung store credit ranging between $60 to $100. Discounts are also available on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus’ top storage models.

Accessories, including Galaxy S25 cases, the Galaxy Smart Tag 2, and the Galaxy Watch 7, are also heavily discounted on Samsung’s website if you want to upgrade your Samsung ecosystem.

For $8.33 per month, you can now join the New Galaxy Club early upgrade program. This program allows you to turn in your phone and upgrade at any time after 12 months. Samsung will pay your remaining installments or give you 50% MSRP trade-in credit towards your upgrade. You also get one year of Samsung Care Plus from the company.

If you want any of Samsung’s online-exclusive colors, we suggest you make haste. Delivery timelines for these shades, available only on Samsung’s website, are already stretched all the way to March 5. This date could move up as people start placing their orders.

