Galaxy Z Fold 6's display crease looks bigger than ever next to the world's thinnest foldable

TL;DR Oppo has shared new images showcasing the Find N5 placed next to Samsung’s flagship foldable.

The images highlight the device’s minimal display crease, which is virtually invisible in comparison with that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The images also confirm the device’s selfie camera, alert slider, USB port, and button placement.

Oppo is expected to launch its next flagship foldable before the end of the month, and it has started sharing teasers giving us glimpses of its updated design. The company recently gave us our first look at the Find N5’s extremely slim profile and published a video showing a side-by-side comparison with the Find N3. Although it hasn’t revealed the device’s specifications, an Oppo executive has confirmed that it will be the world’s thinnest foldable phone. Now, another official teaser has given us a closer look at its nearly creaseless foldable display.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Oppo’s Pete Lau shared images of the Find N5 next to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. Like its predecessor, the Find N5’s display crease is much less pronounced than that of Samsung’s flagship foldable. This is a remarkable feat, considering the Find N5 is expected to measure less than 9.2mm when folded, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm thick.

In addition to the nearly invisible display crease, the teaser images confirm that the Oppo Find N5 will feature a selfie camera embedded in the top-right corner of the inner display, a USB port in the bottom edge of the right half, and an alert slider on the left edge. The device also appears to have a speaker grille at the bottom edge of the left half and the volume rocker and power button on the right edge.

The device showcased in these photos resembles leaked live images of the Find N5 we’ve seen in the past, so it’s safe to assume that it will feature a circular camera island on the back with a triple camera setup. Although Oppo has remained tight-lipped about the device’s specifications, leaks suggest that it will pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a nearly 6,000mAh battery, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support, IPX/IPX8/IPX9 certification for ingress protection, a 3D printed titanium alloy hinge, and a periscope zoom camera.

Oppo recently confirmed that the Find N5 will receive an international launch at the same time as its Chinese debut later this month. While we don’t have a definite launch date, it shouldn’t be long before the company officially announces the event.

