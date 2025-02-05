The world's thinnest foldable will launch globally in just two weeks

TL;DR Oppo has confirmed plans to launch its next foldable, the Find N5, globally.

In a recent post on Weibo, the company suggested that it could launch the device in two weeks.

Oppo will also launch the Watch X2 alongside its upcoming flagship foldable.

Honor’s Magic V3 currently holds the world’s thinnest foldable title, but Oppo is gearing up to take the crown with its upcoming Find N5. Recent leaks suggest that the flagship foldable could measure less than 9.2mm thick when folded, and Oppo itself has shared a few teasers boasting of the phone’s slim profile. While we still don’t have a launch date for the Find N5, Oppo today shared some great news for those eagerly waiting to get their hands on the device.

In a recent post on Weibo, an Oppo executive confirmed global availability for the Find N5 and revealed that it will go on sale internationally at the same time as its Chinese debut. The post further suggests that the launch could happen in two weeks, so we’ll likely get our hands on the Find N5 before the end of the month.

Although Oppo has not revealed many details about the Find N5, it has released a new teaser video highlighting its slim profile. The video includes a brief comparison with the Find N3, which confirms that the upcoming device will be significantly thinner than its predecessor.

Additionally, Oppo has confirmed that it will launch its next flagship smartwatch alongside the foldable. A blurred live image of the Oppo Watch X2 shared on Weibo showcases its watch face and gives us a glimpse of its design.

It’s worth pointing out that since Oppo has confirmed its plans to launch the Find N5 internationally, there’s little reason for OnePlus to rebadge the phone and launch it as the OnePlus Open 2 in global markets. OnePlus has remained tight-lipped about its next foldable, so we’ll have to wait until after the Find N5’s launch to see how things pan out.

