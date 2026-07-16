It's settled: OnePlus is officially exiting North America and Europe

TL;DR OnePlus will stop launching new products in North America, ending more than a decade of official presence in one of its earliest and most influential markets.

The company says the move is part of a broader global product strategy.

Software updates, after-sales support, and existing customer commitments for OnePlus devices will continue unchanged.

OnePlus is leaving North America and Europe, bringing an end to one of Android’s most remarkable success stories.

For many Android enthusiasts, OnePlus wasn’t just another smartphone brand. It was the company that proved you didn’t have to spend flagship money to get a flagship experience. Today, that story is coming to an end, at least in the US and Europe.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will no longer launch new products in North America and European countries, effectively ending its smartphone business in markets that helped define the company’s rise. Meanwhile, the parent company OPPO will continue to operate in Europe, with plans to expand its offerings in the region.

The decision wasn't dictated by OPPO nor made unilaterally by OnePlus.

OnePlus is not dying a complete death, though. The company’s Indian arm will continue to function as usual. OnePlus told Android Authority that India is a priority market for the company, highlighting the recent launch of the OnePlus N6. However, the company did not comment on future flagship launches in the country, leaving uncertainty around launch plans for the OnePlus 16. In response to recent reports on its exit from India in the future, OnePlus shared the following statement: OnePlus India continues to operate its business as usual, with all local operations on track. We urge the media to exercise restraint before amplifying unverified speculation. Meanwhile, the remaining inventory of OnePlus devices will continue to be sold in North America and Europe, as the company pointed out that demand still exists in these regions.

Why is OnePlus leaving the US and Europe? Speaking during a media briefing attended by Android Authority, OnePlus described its move to exit North America and Europe as a carefully considered long-term decision rather than a sudden retreat. Executives said the decision wasn’t dictated by OPPO nor made unilaterally by OnePlus. Instead, the company framed the move as part of a broader global product strategy, saying it needed to focus resources on the markets where it believes it can best serve users.

“Users are at the heart of all we do,” the company said during the briefing. “The right brand does the right thing in the right market,” OnePlus added.

For existing customers, OnePlus stressed that nothing is changing immediately. Software update commitments, after-sales service, and warranty obligations will continue as before, with the company saying user rights and device longevity remain guaranteed. OnePlus also hinted it might extend software updates for some devices, but didn’t go into detail when we followed up.

That said, OnePlus is making a major change to the software experience its users will have going forward. More on that below.

From startup disruptor to mainstream player

It’s difficult to overstate just how different the smartphone landscape looked before OnePlus arrived on the scene.

Samsung dominated Android. Apple dominated the premium market. Chinese smartphone brands were largely unknown outside Asia, and flagship phones were becoming increasingly expensive. Then came the OnePlus One in 2014.

The device was sold through a controversial invite-only system and carried the iconic “flagship killer” tagline. At the time, the phone quickly became an enthusiast favorite, not just because it was affordable, but because it felt like it was built by people who genuinely listened to the Android community.

Back then, OxygenOS stood apart for being clean, fast, and refreshingly close to stock Android while still adding thoughtful features that power users actually wanted. OnePlus also became known for engaging directly with its community on forums, responding to feedback, and authentically embracing the “Never Settle” philosophy.

Fast-forward to 2026, and we’ve all seen how OnePlus has evolved. The company expanded beyond enthusiasts, partnered with carriers across North America, entered premium price segments, diversified into wearables and tablets, and gradually became more tightly integrated with mothership OPPO.

That integration accelerated further after OnePlus and OPPO consolidated their R&D operations, with OxygenOS and ColorOS increasingly sharing the same underlying platform.

ColorOS is the future of OnePlus phones

OnePlus acknowledged the interdependence between OxygenOS and ColorOS during the media briefing.

OnePlus phones in the US will run on ColorOS in the future.

Executives pointed out that OxygenOS and ColorOS already share a common technical foundation and noted that ColorOS now serves more than 740 million users globally.

Keeping this in mind, OPPO has decided that, moving forward, OnePlus phones will run on ColorOS. The company said it will roll out ColorOS updates to OnePlus users in North America, Europe, and other regions, such as India, over the coming months, while continuing to incorporate community feedback into future software development. We had several questions about when this software transition will happen and what current OnePlus users can expect from it. The company’s reply left us wanting, but made it clear that ColorOS is the way forward for OnePlus phones: OnePlus devices in Europe and North America will be able to choose whether to update to the latest ColorOS system. Older models that are not included in the update scope will also continue to receive version maintenance support. Specific update plan will be subject to future official announcements.

It’s not just OnePlus; realme is also scaling back OPPO has also confirmed that realme is scaling back its operations in China. The company said realme will shift its focus to overseas markets and will no longer launch new products in China as part of an effort to better consolidate resources and align its global product strategy.

The company also clarified that OnePlus’ product roadmap in China remains unchanged and said both brands will continue to focus on delivering premium gaming and performance experiences.

OPPO is making Europe a bigger priority, but where do American OnePlus users go next? During the briefing, OPPO described Europe as a strategic market and said it plans to increase investment across the region, with a stronger emphasis on flagship smartphones, expanded retail partnerships, and wider product availability. Executives also pointed to the launch of a new UK online store carrying a broader range of products.

OPPO emphasized that OnePlus’ withdrawal from Europe should not be interpreted as a weakening of its commitment to Europe.

When asked where existing North American OnePlus customers should go if new OnePlus devices are no longer available, and with OPPO phones not officially sold there, the company did not outline any replacement strategy.

Instead, it reiterated that it would continue honoring software updates, after-sales support, and customer commitments for existing users.

Executives also thanked the OnePlus community, saying the brand had been shaped by the people who supported it from the beginning.

For those who remember chasing invite codes, debating CyanogenMod versus OxygenOS, or recommending the OnePlus One to friends who couldn’t believe how much phone they got for the money, today’s announcement is probably a tough one to hear.

OnePlus was never just another Android manufacturer. For the better part of its existence, it represented the idea that a small company could challenge the industry’s biggest players.

North America and Europe may no longer be part of OnePlus’ future, but it’s impossible to tell the story of Android’s last decade without telling the story of OnePlus.

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