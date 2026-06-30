OnePlus just launched a budget phone with a 3-day battery, but there's a huge catch

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the OnePlus N6 in India, and it starts at ~$240.

The phone comes with the Dimensity 6360 Apex, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

It also packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

We’ve been waiting for the OnePlus N6 launch ever since the company first confirmed that the budget Android phone was in the works. Now, after a couple of teasers, OnePlus has officially unveiled the phone.

The OnePlus N6 is the company’s attempt at carving out a significant piece of the budget smartphone market in India. It sticks with the design language of recent OnePlus flagship phones, which could appeal to customers in the price range.

It comes with a 6.8-inch 120Hz LCD display with a 1,570 x 720 resolution and 1,200 nits of brightness in high brightness mode. There’s a single speaker unit, which OnePlus claims is “oversized” to deliver up to 400% more volume. “400% more” compared to what? The company doesn’t specify. However, it’s safe to say that the multimedia experience will be hampered by the lack of a stereo setup.

It also comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex, which is basically a slightly overclocked Dimensity 6100 Plus processor. The N6 features 128GB of storage and is available in two RAM variants: 4GB and 6GB. It also has a microSD card slot, so you can expand the storage up to 2TB.

There’s also only a single, 50MP camera on the back. The other lenses are just there for aesthetics, it seems. There’s an 8MP selfie camera as well. The phone supports video recording up to 1080p at 60fps. However, 60fps support is exclusive to the 6GB variant. It also supports “dual view video” to record from the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

To keep everything running, the OnePlus N6 features an 8,000mAh battery, which OnePlus claims is the largest battery in the segment. It also supports 45W fast SuperVOOC charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The phone offers bypass charging too, so users can keep their phone plugged in while gaming without worrying about battery damage.

OnePlus also claims the battery supports 1,600 charging cycles, and that it will last seven years before dropping to 80% effective capacity. That’s quite impressive compared to the four-year battery health claim for the OnePlus 15.

The phone is available in two colors: Fresh Mint and Midnight Green. It’s also certified to MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, and comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

It’s running OxygenOS 16 and comes with a host of AI features to boot, such as AI Eraser, AI Portrait Glow, and AI Recompose. The company has also promised two OS updates and three years of security patches for the phone.

The OnePlus N6 is priced at Rs 22,999 (~$240) for the 4GB/128GB variant, and Rs 24,999 (~$260) for the 6GB/128GB variant. However, the company is offering instant bank discounts and a special Prime Day discount to bring the price down to Rs 19,999 (~$210) and Rs 21,999 (~$230), respectively.

The phone will go on sale from July 4 in India. There’s currently no word on a potential global release for the smartphone.

Follow