OnePlus shutdown report comes with another nasty surprise for Android fans

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Bloomberg report claims OPPO is also scaling back realme while preparing to wind down OnePlus outside China.

The report says realme will exit China, but its future in markets like India remains unclear.

OPPO, OnePlus, and realme have not commented, so the reported plans remain unconfirmed.

Rumors of OnePlus shutting down in the US and Europe have been making the rounds this week. Now, a new Bloomberg report once again claims that the company is preparing to wind down operations outside China. But buried in the report is another interesting claim. OPPO is also reportedly scaling back realme, another of its smartphone brands.

According to the publication, realme will exit the Chinese market as part of a broader restructuring of OPPO’s smartphone business. The report doesn’t say what this means for realme in other markets, including India, where the brand remains one of the biggest Android phone makers within OPPO’s portfolio.

Unlike OnePlus, Bloomberg doesn’t explicitly say realme will shut down globally. Instead, it says OPPO plans to focus its efforts on selling realme phones in the Nordic region, including Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and Iceland, where the brand has seen greater success.

The report cites a person familiar with the matter, who claims these changes are being driven by financial challenges across OPPO’s phone business. Slowing momentum in markets like the US, Europe, and India, as well as broader geopolitical concerns, are also reportedly factors forcing OPPO to make this decision.

As far as OnePlus is concerned, the report states that the brand will begin winding down operations in the US and Europe as early as this week. According to the publication, OnePlus will eventually stop operating in most international markets, including India, by 2027, while continuing to exist in China.

For now, OPPO, OnePlus, and realme have not publicly commented on Bloomberg’s claims, so the reported changes should be treated as unconfirmed until the companies make an official statement.

Follow