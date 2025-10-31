This leaked OnePlus flagship looks like a better bet than the OnePlus 15

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus’ next small phone just leaked, and it packs big upgrades.

The OnePlus 15T is expected to feature a larger battery, an improved fingerprint scanner, and a new Snapdragon chipset.

The sad part, though, is that OnePlus might not launch it in the US.

The OnePlus 15 is peeking at us through the horizon. After launching in China this month, the phone is set to arrive globally next month with a mixed bag of upgrades and downgrades. Meanwhile, OnePlus is cooking another phone that could be all upgrades. Although it won’t arrive until next year, a leak has provided clarity about its tentative specifications.

Leaker Digital Chat Station recently shared details about an upcoming small phone from OnePlus. Based on the screen size, we presume the leaker is discussing the successor to the OnePlus 13T, which launched globally as the OnePlus 13S. Therefore, it could be speculated to be called the OnePlus 15T or 15S, in line with the naming convention for the recently launched flagship.

Weibo / Digital Chat Station

The leaker suggests the OnePlus 15T would be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset for flagship killers. We’re talking about the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (non-Elite variant), which was also leaked earlier this week.

The small OnePlus phone reportedly features the same 6.31-inch display with a 1.5K resolution but is slated to receive leaner bezels measuring equally on all four sides. We haven’t heard about any upgrades to the brightness or features to prevent eye fatigue, as with the recently announced OnePlus 15.

Additionally, the display could feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, an upgrade over the optical scanner on the OnePlus 13T. Another upgrade could arrive in the form of an IP68 certification that would ensure better water resistance than the previous model. We’re still not seeing support for IP69 and IP69K, and OnePlus appears to want to reserve these as defining traits for the flagship model only.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The leaker also comments about the battery capacity of the supposed OnePlus 15T. While they’re unsure of the exact capacity, early testing suggests OnePlus is evaluating batteries with capacities upwards of 7,000mAh. That would be another significant upgrade over the 6260mAh pack on the OnePlus 13T. And given the phone’s small size, we can expect it to utilize a Si-C reinforcement for higher charge density.

However, we can’t confirm if the same would translate to the global units, since the OnePlus 13S — the international variant of the 13T — came with a conventional lithium-polymer ion battery with a smaller capacity of 5,850 mAh. We’re also missing details about the cameras, but we hope OnePlus includes a telephoto lens in the setup, which was omitted from the existing generation.

Finally, the leaker claims that the OnePlus 15T would be available globally in the first half of 2026. Whether it is among the first phones to be powered by the chipset — as the brand had claimed previously — is something that remains to be seen over the coming months. While we expect the OnePlus 15T to be available in markets outside of China, we’re unsure of its availability in the US or Europe, where the OnePlus 13S did not land in 2025.

