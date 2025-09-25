OnePlus will be first to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (not Elite) phone

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed that it’ll launch the world’s first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

The new chipset is one rung below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

A OnePlus executive added that this phone will launch “globally.”

Qualcomm has just launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is expected to power a host of flagship Android phones. However, the company also revealed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which sits below the Elite chip. Now, we know who will be first to use this processor.

OnePlus confirmed on Weibo that it’ll launch the world’s first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. Furthermore, OnePlus executive Li Jie Louis said that it would be launched “globally.” The exec added that the chipset has a 3nm design and Oryon CPU cores.

The company didn’t reveal more details about the phone, but the mention of a global launch suggests this isn’t just a OnePlus Ace phone. The company’s Ace phones are China-only affairs, but we’ve seen some of these phones released outside China with a new name.

I’m guessing the OnePlus 15R will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. After all, OnePlus has traditionally used previous-generation flagship silicon for these R-series phones, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the OnePlus 13R. So the switch to a more current but (presumably) similarly powerful processor makes sense. But this is just speculation on my part, and we’ll need to wait for more info.

