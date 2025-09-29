OnePlus 15 scores big boost in one area, latest leak indicates

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 has leaked again, despite official teasers for the phone.

The leak reveals various RAM and storage configurations for the phone, color options, and its weight.

The leak also hints at a large 7,800mAh battery along with 120W fast charging.

Last week, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, its flagship chipset that will power the majority of Android flagships in 2026. That includes the likes of the Galaxy S26 series, the Fold 8, and perhaps even the TriFold. Meanwhile, brands in China have already begun launching devices powered by this chipset, and we’ve already witnessed the Xiaomi 17 series being unveiled. Next in line likely is the OnePlus 15, which is being promoted vehemently ahead of its upcoming launch in China.

Although we expect OnePlus to shower us with details leading up to the launch, prominent leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed some additional information about the OnePlus 15. On a Weibo post, the leaker discussed the various RAM and storage options, color variants, battery capacity, and weight of the phone, among other specifications. According to the leak, the OnePlus 15 is expected to be available in four configurations, featuring variants with 12GB or 16GB RAM, and with storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB.

Notably, these details are likely specific to China, where the OnePlus 13 also had identical configurations. Meanwhile, the 1TB variant was skipped from the global launch, and this is what we could expect for the OnePlus 15 as well. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 also had a 24GB RAM option only in China, which appears to be missing in the current leak.

The leaker also speaks about the various color options, including black, Quick Silver, and Flash White. The black variant was teased at the Snapdragon Summit in China last week. Meanwhile, another color, featuring an off-white hue and a titanium-like finish, has also been officially revealed, but we’re unsure whether that’s officially white or silver.

OnePlus 15’s massive 7,800mAh battery has also been tipped in the leak — up from the 6,000mAh on the OnePlus 13. Although a significant increase in battery capacity had already been speculated, the exact size was not specified. Considering the leaker’s credibility, we can accept this to be the actual size of the battery. However, we could expect the global variants to ship with a slightly smaller battery.

In addition to the bigger battery, the OnePlus 15 is also getting a slightly higher charging rate — at 120W. Currently, the units sold outside North America support 100W charging, while those in the region are capped at 80W. We might see similar restrictions with this generation, too.

Furthermore, the leaker reiterates previous leaks about the display’s resolution being reduced to 1.5K resolution compared to the OnePlus 13’s QHD+ screen. This screen could be similar to the OnePlus 13R’s, which offers a resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels. However, at the same time, the refresh rate has been bumped up to 165Hz, which OnePlus has confirmed — and already tested by a reviewer in a OnePlus 15 gaming review. Lastly, the leaker claims the phone’s weight to be 214 grams, which is nearly identical to the OnePlus 13. But given the much larger battery, it is commendable.

While OnePlus has been teasing the phone officially, it has yet to reveal the launch date. However, it may have slyly suggested it to be October 27 in one of its latest teasers. We will update you once OnePlus confirms the dates for the reveal.

