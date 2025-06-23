OnePlus 15 leak shows why the Galaxy S26 series urgently needs silicon-carbon batteries

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 will apparently have a 7,000mAh or higher battery.

That means the upcoming phone could have a much bigger battery than the Galaxy S25 series.

The phone is also tipped to arrive with a ‘SuperBlack’ color option that could make it look like a “black hole.”

We thought the OnePlus 13 was one of the best Android phones of 2025, but OnePlus is undoubtedly hard at work on the follow-up. We’ve already seen a few apparent OnePlus 15 leaks, and it looks like another major leak has given us more details.

Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station revealed a few apparent OnePlus 15 features on Weibo. The leaker noted in response to a follower that the OnePlus 15’s battery is at least 7,000mAh in size. That makes it almost twice as large as the Galaxy S25 Edge and its 3,900mAh battery, and 2,000mAh larger than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s also a notable boost over the OnePlus 13’s already sizable 6,000mAh battery.

The leaker also noted in a follow-up comment that the phone will have a “multi-fold” periscope camera with a small camera sensor. There’s no word on the exact sensor size, but I hope it’s at least on par with the OnePlus 13 and its well-received 3x periscope camera (1/1.95-inch). After all, we praised the OnePlus 13 for its “incredible” camera zoom, so a downgrade here would be disappointing.

Otherwise, Digital Chat Station claimed that the phone will have a so-called SuperBlack color option that makes the device look like a “black hole.” I’m guessing this color scheme is similar to the blackest black color on the market, which is said to absorb 99.9% of all visible light. Check out the leaker’s machine-translated post below.

The tipster also says you should expect custom side buttons. We already expected at least one customizable side button, as OnePlus has ditched the alert slider in favor of a remappable key. We’re not sure what an additional custom side key would be used for, although we have seen many phones launch with a camera shutter key in 2025.

In any event, the tipster reiterated that the phone will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a flat 6.78-inch screen (1.5K resolution). This leak also comes after the source claimed that the OnePlus 15 would have its own “image brand,” suggesting an end to the Hasselblad partnership.

We’re still months away from the OnePlus 15’s expected launch window, so we’ll undoubtedly hear more rumors and see leaked images between now and then. But it certainly looks like this won’t be an iterative release.

