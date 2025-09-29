OnePlus 15 design reveal may have just spilled its launch date

OnePlus/Weibo

TL;DR OnePlus may have quietly revealed the launch date for the OnePlus 15.

The company has shared images of a new Sand Dune colorway alongside details about the phone’s build.

The design reveal includes an image of the phone’s display with a date, which could very well be when the company plans to officially launch the phone.

The OnePlus 15 is no longer a mystery. Last week, the company showed off the device at the Snapdragon Summit in China, which was followed by an early review of the phone by YouTuber Geekerwan. Now, OnePlus is showing off its upcoming flagship from all angles in a fresh set of images released on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The teasers not only give us a glimpse at a brand new colorway for the OnePlus 15, but also strongly hint at the phone’s launch date.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The latest reveal introduces the OnePlus 15 in a Sand Dune colorway alongside details about the device’s build. According to the company, the OnePlus 15 will feature an aerospace-grade “Nano-ceramic Metal” midframe with slightly curved edges designed for a more comfortable grip.

OnePlus Weibo

One of the images of the phone shows October 27 on the OnePlus 15’s display, strongly hinting that the new flagship could debut that day in China. Rumors have already pegged an October launch for the OnePlus 15. Pre-orders for the phone have also already opened in China, adding weight to the idea that the launch is just around the corner. On top of that, OnePlus has confirmed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and sport a 165Hz refresh rate display.

Of course, this is still just speculation on our part, and the company is yet to officially reveal the OnePlus 15 launch date. What remains unclear is whether the global launch will happen on the same day as the China reveal. OnePlus typically staggers its international rollouts, but the company won’t keep fans in the US and other markets waiting long after the China debut.

Follow