Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold gets a rumored launch date, and it’s sooner than you think

TL;DR A new leak suggests Samsung’s dual-hinged Galaxy Z TriFold will launch on September 29 in South Korea.

The same event will reportedly feature launches of the Project Moohan (possibly rebranded to “Galaxy XR”) headset and potentially tease new AI-powered smart glasses.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy tri-fold could be priced upwards of 4 million KRW (~$2,930) and be limited to China and South Korea.

Samsung has long been working on a generational upgrade to its foldables, potentially called the Galaxy G Fold. As we discovered through animation files, this will be a dual-hinged foldable, popularly but misleadingly referred to as a ” tri-fold foldable.” The device is expected to launch in the coming months, and now, a new leak has finally revealed when to mark our calendars.

On Weibo, leaker Ice Universe has shared that Samsung will reportedly release the Galaxy Z TriFold in South Korea on September 29. The company is also expected to launch its Project Moohan XR headset and new AI glasses dubbed the “Galaxy Glasses” at this purported Galaxy Unpacked event.

We’ve previously heard September 29 as the date rumored for the next Galaxy Unpacked event, but it is primarily associated with the launch of the Project Moohan headset. This is the first time the purported event has been associated with the launch of the upcoming foldable as well as the new AI glasses. The Project Moohan headset is rumored to go on sale in South Korea on October 13, 2025. Presuming Samsung also follows the same timeline for the Galaxy Z TriFold/Galaxy G Fold, it would align with the Q4 2025 availability window from previous leaks.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy tri-fold could be priced upwards of 4 million KRW (~$2,930). This isn’t surprising given the complexity of the form factor and its expensive components, but it’s still eye-watering. Samsung also seemingly intends to sell the device in China and South Korea, so Samsung fans elsewhere shouldn’t hold their breath on global availability.

Would you buy Samsung's triple-screen foldable? 2268 votes Yes, absolutely 62 % Maybe, it depends on the price/durability 31 % No, but I'm interested in conventional foldables 4 % No, and I don't care about foldables in general 3 %

Meanwhile, the Project Moohan XR headset could potentially be rebranded as “Galaxy XR.” The XR headset’s price tag is expected to be between 2.5 and 4 million KRW (~$1,800-$2,000). The headset is expected to reach global markets, but you might have to wait a while after the Korean launch.

The release of AI glasses is new information. Previous leaks for the Ray-Ban Meta-inspired smart glasses claimed a late 2026 launch. There’s a chance that Samsung could merely tease these glasses at the event, as the company has been known to do for its new product lines.

