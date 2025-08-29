The OnePlus 15 could put the Pixel 10 Pro to shame for base storage

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 will apparently start at 12GB/256GB storage, all the way to 16GB/1TB.

This means the phone will have more base storage than the Pixel 10 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro.

The phone is also tipped to arrive in Purple and Titanium colors, in addition to the previously leaked Black option.

The OnePlus 13 is one of our favorite Android phones of the year so far, but we’ve already seen plenty of leaks about a successor. Now, the latest leak has revealed apparent storage and color details.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the OnePlus 15 will be available in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB options. The leaker also asserts that the phone will come in Black, Purple, and Titanium color schemes.

This isn’t the first time OnePlus has offered a flagship phone with 256GB base storage, as it’s previously done so with the OnePlus 12 and 13. Nevertheless, this would still put the Google Pixel 10 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro to shame, as these phones only offer 128GB of base storage.

How much internal storage do you want on your phone in 2025? 58 votes 64GB or less is fine for me 2 % 128GB 3 % 256GB 45 % 512GB 40 % 1TB or more 10 %

News of the apparent colors also comes after the leaker claimed the OnePlus 15 would have a “SuperBlack” color scheme that absorbs a lot of light. So we’re really keen to see this particular colorway.

These aren’t the only OnePlus 15 leaks we’ve heard in recent months. The next-generation flagship phone is also expected to offer a triple 50MP rear camera system, a 1.5K 165Hz OLED screen, and a 7,000mAh battery.

