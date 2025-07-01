Why a OnePlus ban could ruin Android phones in the US as we know them

Ryan Haines / Android Authority OnePlus 13

OnePlus has seen better days in the US, but it’s still one of the best alternative brands in the market. Between the cutting-edge hardware and competitive pricing, these Android phones are great rivals to Samsung and Google’s devices.

However, two US lawmakers have reportedly asked the Commerce Department to investigate whether OnePlus phones are sending data to China. This isn’t just potentially bad news for OnePlus; it could also have awful ramifications for US smartphone shoppers.

What’s this all about?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The two lawmakers claimed that a commercial company’s analysis of OnePlus phones reveals that these devices “may potentially” collect and send user data to China. The politicians didn’t provide any evidence for these claims. They also asked the Commerce Department to specifically determine whether OnePlus devices were collecting and sending “sensitive personal information and screenshots.”

It’s worth noting that this request might not lead to an investigation in the first place. Furthermore, an investigation won’t necessarily translate into a ban on OnePlus phones. If the company is guilty of sending user data to China, it might have to make remedial changes instead. However, recent history suggests that the US could crack down on OnePlus even if it’s playing by the rules.

TikTok seemingly did everything right, but it's still the target of US ire. Will the same fate befall OnePlus?

The Biden administration cracked down on TikTok despite the short video platform striking a deal with Oracle in 2022 to handle US users’ data. President Donald Trump has also repeatedly extended a deadline for TikTok to be sold or face a ban.

Therefore, it isn’t a stretch to imagine a OnePlus sales ban even if the company isn’t mishandling customer data. This would be horrible news for consumers.

Why a OnePlus ban would be bad for users

Joe Maring / Android Authority

OnePlus isn’t a top player in the US by any stretch, as it’s consigned to the “other” category in US smartphone market share reports. However, it’s one of the few high-quality alternatives in the market — and a ban would seriously limit consumer choice in the country.

In fact, I’d argue that OnePlus is the only smartphone maker in the US that’s actually pushing battery and charging technologies. The $900 OnePlus 13 offers a huge 6,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging. It’s one of the few phones in the market with a silicon-carbon battery. Meanwhile, the $1,300 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, 45W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging. This battery and charging combo has been used since the 2022 Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In other words, if you want a long-lasting yet fast-charging smartphone, OnePlus is one of the few brands in the US actually innovating in this space almost every year. We also called the OnePlus 13 one of the best phones of 2025, praising its “incredible” camera zoom and “simplified” software experience. Therefore, a sales ban would further deprive US consumers of access to great high-end phones in general.

Will it stop at OnePlus?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I’m also concerned that an unwarranted OnePlus ban could lead to a ban on the few other Chinese manufacturers in the US. It makes me wonder whether Motorola could be next, just as soon as US politicians realize it’s actually owned by the Chinese brand Lenovo.

A Motorola sales ban would have worse ramifications for the US smartphone market than a ban on OnePlus. Motorola phones are the backbone of the budget segment (sub-$400), much like Samsung’s Galaxy A series. According to Counterpoint Research’s Q4 2024 figures, Motorola accounts for 10% of the US market, and it’s ranked third behind Apple and Samsung. Its phones are also sold by major carriers and retailers, ensuring a sizable footprint.

OnePlus and Motorola aren’t the only Chinese smartphone brands in the country, either. TCL is also a fixture in the prepaid space. The company’s phones are sold by the likes of T-Mobile, Verizon, and Walmart. A wider crackdown that includes TCL could further impact the budget segment.

A sales ban on several Chinese brands could therefore leave US consumers with Samsung as the only reputable budget player in the country. While Samsung’s cheap Galaxy A phones aren’t bad, I still have painful memories of the company’s low-end phones in the early to mid-2010s. I’d strongly argue that Samsung’s cheap phones only got better because of competition from brands like Motorola, Xiaomi, and HUAWEI.

I might be jumping the gun, though. For all we know, this investigation may not lead anywhere, and you’ll be able to buy future OnePlus phones in the US. But if I were a OnePlus executive, even the talk of a possible investigation could make me nervous about operating in the US, especially against the backdrop of US-China tensions. Either way, it would be a shame for US consumers if OnePlus is forced to pull out.