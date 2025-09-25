OnePlus 15 confirmed globally with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and new camera engine

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 will launch globally with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The phone will launch with a new “DetailMax Engine” for pro-grade photography.

This year’s name announcement comes earlier than last year’s, suggesting the OnePlus 15 may get a slightly earlier release date.

Rumors for the OnePlus 15 have been circulating throughout most of September, and as the month is quickly coming to a close, OnePlus has just confirmed a couple of key details about its next smartphone.

First, there’s the name. As previously rumored, the next OnePlus flagship phone will be officially called the OnePlus 15. Earlier today, the company also showed off the phone on stage at the Snapdragon Summit in China.

While not explicitly mentioned in the press release confirming the name for global markets, OnePlus is likely skipping the expected OnePlus 14 name due to the number “4” being considered unlucky in China. If you recall, we saw something similar a few years ago when OnePlus went from the OnePlus 3 to the OnePlus 5.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 13 name was confirmed by a company executive on Weibo in mid-October of last year. That was followed by a China-only release at the end of the month and then a global launch in January of this year.

On the one hand, OnePlus may very well follow a similar strategy for the OnePlus 15. However, with the name announcement coming much earlier this year, and OnePlus making a bigger and more global deal out of it, it’s also possible that the OnePlus 15 will be released earlier than expected — possibly in December or even November. This isn’t a company that has exactly adhered to a consistent release pattern, so anything is possible.

More important than the name, OnePlus has also announced that the OnePlus 15 will ship with Qualcomm’s just-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 yesterday, and from what we’ve seen so far, it looks like a darn good chipset. Qualcomm is touting 20% improved CPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, up to 35% better efficiency, and a 37% boost for on-device AI tasks thanks to a faster NPU. On the camera side, one of the most significant upgrades this year is support for the APV (Advanced Professional Video) codec — making it the first mobile chip to do so.

OnePlus hasn’t shared any other details on the OnePlus 15’s global model just yet, besides the name and confirmation of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. However, in China, the company confirmed that the phone will feature a 165Hz display. It’s unclear if the same will also feature on the variant sold in the US.

The company previously announced that it was ending its Hasselblad partnership in favor of its own DetailMax Engine for its camera systems. Meanwhile, recent leaks have given us a nice glimpse at the OnePlus 15’s possible new design.

OnePlus says it will share more details about the OnePlus 15 “over the coming weeks,” so we can expect to learn more about the phone soon.

