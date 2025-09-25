We just got our first official glimpse of the OnePlus 15

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 was just teased at the Chinese edition of the Qualcomm Summit.

A OnePlus representative showcased the phone in its black color.

This confirms the design shift to a square camera bump — at least on the Chinese variant.

Qualcomm is hosting the Snapdragon Summit a month earlier than usual this year. Naturally, Android flagships to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 are also cropping up sooner, and we’re already starting to see brands vying to be the first to launch their new devices with the flagship chipset. The OnePlus 15 is one of those upcoming devices. Ahead of its arrival, the brand has already begun teasing the flagship, and we’ve just got our first official glimpse at it.

In addition to the Summit in Hawaii, Qualcomm is also hosting a similar one specifically for China. It is at this event that a OnePlus representative showcased the design of the OnePlus 15.

Since this was a Qualcomm event, the representative primarily spoke about performance, confirming that a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 would power the OnePlus 15 in China. At the same time, OnePlus also teased the launch of another phone soon, featuring a less powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (non-Elite) chipset, through its Weibo account.

The OnePlus 15 showcased in China looks identical to the leaks we saw earlier this week. It deviates from the circular camera bump on the OnePlus 13 and opts for a square one that resembles the OnePlus 13T (known as the OnePlus 13S in India). Notably, the representative showcased the OnePlus 15 in its black color, which was leaked a few months ago.

Besides showcasing the phone’s back, the OnePlus representative also provided a glimpse of the front. We don’t see much here apart from lean bezels and the hole-punch camera. However, in a separate Weibo post, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 15 would get an upgraded display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Previous rumors have also hinted at a downgraded 1.5K resolution for this AMOLED.

Since this teaser comes from China, there is a possibility that the global variant of the OnePlus 15 might differ, although the chances of that happening are lean. We will update you when we hear more about the upcoming device from OnePlus’ global channels. However, we can already confirm that the Chinese variant will run OPPO’s ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, which is expected to be announced on October 15, just a day ahead of OPPO Find X9 series’ launch in China.

