OnePlus ends Hasselblad camera partnership, reveals what's next for OnePlus 15 and beyond

Instead, the mobile brand is working on its own OnePlus DetailMax Engine for photography.

The Hasselblad partnership kicked off with 2021’s OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus first teamed up with Hasselblad for 2021’s OnePlus 9 series. This partnership spawned Hasselblad-branded OnePlus flagship phones all the way until the OnePlus 13. Now, the smartphone maker has confirmed that this tie-up is over.

OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau noted in an official blog post that the company’s “planned chapter” with Hasselblad was now complete after five years. So what’s next?

“Now, we are building our own imaging engine, OnePlus DetailMax Engine, designed not just to capture the world but to reveal it in entirely real and clear ways,” Lau explained.

Lau says he was personally involved in user interviews around the world regarding cameras: The message was consistent: our users want images that are clear and real. Most don’t care about technical jargon, but they know the first thing they do is pinch to zoom in on their photos. That’s where the camera really gets judged. The OnePlus co-founder claimed that computational photography was no longer about “creating artificial enhancements or showing you a ‘fake’ moon that never existed.” Instead, he felt that today’s advancements enable images with “unmatched” depth and realism.

“That’s why we’re building the OnePlus DetailMax Engine. Designed from the ground up to deliver the clearest and most real photos on a smartphone, it harnesses the full potential of computational imaging to present scenes as they truly are, without over-beautification or distortion,” he added. “The moment you zoom in on a photo, you’ll understand why I’m confident you’ll love the results.”

Lau also said he was testing a “very early prototype,” likely hinting at the OnePlus 15. For what it’s worth, recent OnePlus 15 rumors indeed suggested that the phone wouldn’t have Hasselblad branding.

Ending the partnership on a high

In any event, this is the end of a very significant partnership for the brand. Prior to the Hasselblad tie-up, OnePlus phones were typically considered second-class citizens when it came to camera quality. Image quality still varied wildly by device following the partnership, but we praised the OnePlus 13 as one of the best camera phones of 2025. So this wouldn’t be a bad way to sign off on the partnership.

The Hasselblad partnership also delivered a few notable features, such as the fun XPAN mode, a Master Mode with Hasselblad tuning, and simulated lenses for portrait mode.

We’re not sure what this means for OPPO, though, as its flagship phones adopted Hasselblad branding a year after OnePlus. We’ve asked OPPO about its partnership with the camera maker and will update our article accordingly.

