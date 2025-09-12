This Android flagship is confirmed to get a Hasselblad camera kit

TL;DR OPPO has confirmed it is working with Hasselblad to develop a custom imaging kit (i.e., a camera kit) for its upcoming Find X9 series.

Leaks suggest the camera kit could feature a magnetic photography grip and an external telephoto converter.

OPPO recently renewed its partnership with Hasselblad to co-develop a “next-generation mobile imaging system.”

Android flagships offer some of the best camera experiences you can carry in your pocket, and most users will be served just fine with them. Some power users want more out of their Ultra phones, but you can only do so much within the physical constraints of a smartphone. Xiaomi has experimented with lens modules that attach to your phone, realme has experimented with attaching a camera lens to the phone sensor, and vivo went mainstream with the X200 Ultra’s external lens. Now, one more Android OEM wants to supercharge its flagships’ camera capabilities, and it’s teaming up with Hasselblad for it.

OPPO Product Manager Zhou Yibao confirmed on Weibo that the company is working with Hasselblad to develop a custom imaging kit. The hashtags on the post are for the OPPO Find X9 series, the company’s next flagship lineup.

Mr. Zhou mentions that the company not only made the camera kit for the Pro flagship, but also made “imaging accessories” for the standard variant.

Mr. Zhou was quoting a rumor/leak post by another Weibo user that said an OPPO x Hasselblad Imaging Kit will be released in October. The rumor mentioned that this would be the industry’s first photography kit created by a camera brand. It is also said to come with a magnetic photography grip, which could be more convenient than snap-on designs. Further, it will come with a “Hasselblad professional external telephoto converter” with “excellent image quality and resolution.”

The rumor post also included an image of this OPPO x Hasselblad Imaging Kit, as shown below, but Mr. Yibao mentions that the actual product differs from this leaked render.

Wait, but didn’t OPPO recently end its partnership with Hasselblad? No, it was OnePlus that ended its Hasselblad partnership. Au contraire, OPPO renewed its Hasselblad partnership and even announced that the companies are “currently co-developing a next-generation mobile imaging system.” We await more details, but I am excited about the Find X9 series, which is expected to launch sometime in October.

