One UI 9 on Samsung's new foldables debuts one big Pixel-style change

TL;DR Samsung has been preparing a new home screen setting for One UI 9, with the option for a Google Search bar.

With One UI 9 stable on the new Z8 series, we finally see this setting make its debut.

Users can choose from Google Search, Finder, both, or neither.

Samsung’s latest major platform release is here, as the Android 17-based One UI 9 hits stable for the launch of Samsung’s latest foldables, including the wide new Galaxy Z Fold 8. As we look forward to Samsung getting the ball rolling with updates for its existing Galaxy models, we wanted to briefly shine the spotlight on one very nice change that makes Samsung’s phones feel just a little more like Google’s own.

A couple months back, we spotted Samsung preparing to give One UI 9 the ability to let users choose between Finder and Google for their home screen search experience. And now, with the debut of One UI 9 stable, we’re seeing that change in action (Thanks: Dylan H).

As you can see, users have the option to toggle either of these options on or off in their home screen settings. And because you’ve certainly got room on phones like the Fold 8, you could always just double up:

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Ultimately, you’re free to go with either, both, or even neither.

Granted, with One UI 8.5 we already had access to the Google Search widget by default, so this may be more a six of one, half a dozen of the other situation — but we’re nonetheless jazzed to have this proper option now, Pixel fans as we are.

In addition to the new options for home screen search, One UI 9 is just utterly packed with other changes worth caring about, like that slick new Smart Switch experience for users making the transition from iOS.

If you just can’t wait for Samsung to get around to releasing its One UI 9 update for your aging Galaxy phone, maybe it’s high time to think about some new hardware:

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