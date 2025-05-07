One UI 8 Watch leak reveals how Gemini will work on Wear OS (APK teardown)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve found more details about Gemini on Wear OS thanks to leaked One UI 8 Watch APKs.

It looks like Wear OS will support “Gemini Actions,” allowing the AI assistant to perform actions across different apps.

Our teardown also shows that Gemini on Wear OS will be able to summarize emails, make calendar changes, and more.

We recently heard that Samsung could skip One UI 7 Watch and go straight to One UI 8 Watch. Now, APKs for One UI 8 Watch have leaked, courtesy of X user IposDev. We took those APKs and started digging around, leading us to some pretty interesting information. We now have more details about how Gemini could work, not just on Samsung’s Galaxy Watches but also on other Wear OS smartwatches.

While Google has already confirmed that Gemini is coming to Wear OS watches, our teardown of the Google Assistant app (Wear OS version) from the leaked One UI 8 Watch APKs gives us the clearest look yet at what the AI upgrade will actually bring to your wrist.

Buried within the code are references to “Gemini Actions,” suggesting that Wear OS users may soon enjoy the same app-linking and task automation capabilities that Gemini already supports on Android phones.

Other strings from our teardown hint at specific use cases that point to Gemini’s ability to manage calendar events, summarize emails, and answer general queries on Wear OS. If this functionality ships as described, Wear OS watches may soon become much more useful for productivity and day-to-day task management.

Another notable string suggests Google is also thinking about ease of usability. The string likely refers to a prompt that allows users to mute Gemini’s voice output with a quick tap, which would come in handy in public or during workouts.

Code Copy Text <string name="single_action_slot_tile_chip_add_gemini_action">Add a Gemini action</string> <string name="suggestion_move_my_next_meeting_30_minutes_later">Move my next meeting 30min later</string> <string name="suggestion_summarize_my_last_email">Summarize my last email</string> <string name="suggestion_weather_in_london">What’s the weather in London?</string> <string name="tap_to_mute_snackbar_text">Tap screen to mute</string>

Given that the leaked APK is tied to the One UI 8 Watch update, Samsung could be gearing up to ship Gemini on Galaxy Watches alongside (or possibly even ahead of) the wider Wear OS ecosystem. Samsung has been a close partner with Google on Wear OS since the platform’s reboot, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Galaxy Watches become the first to showcase these new Gemini features.

Google is expected to discuss more about Gemini at I/O 2025, and with the One UI 8 Watch beta reportedly around the corner, Samsung users may get early access to Gemini on wearables. As always with APK teardowns, some features may not make the cut, but there’s plenty here to get excited about.

