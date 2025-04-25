Google confirms Gemini is coming to Wear OS, Android Auto, and more this year

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that Gemini will be available on tablets, cars, headphones, and watches later this year.

This comes after our own app teardowns revealed Gemini in the works for cars and watches.

Google’s Gemini chatbot is available on many Android phones and on the web, but the company still relies on Assistant for smartwatches, Android Auto, smart displays, and more. Now, the company has confirmed that Gemini is spreading its wings later this year.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai used the firm’s Q1 2025 earnings call to announce Gemini’s expansion: We’re upgrading Google Assistant on mobile devices to Gemini, and later this year we’ll upgrade tablets, cars and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches. Pichai didn’t offer a specific launch window for this expansion to more categories. Nevertheless, it stands to reason that we’ll hear more details at Google I/O next month.

News of Gemini’s pending availability on other platforms shouldn’t come as a surprise to regular Android Authority readers. Way back in January, we discovered evidence of Gemini coming to Wear OS smartwatches and revealed a few details about how this functionality might work.

We also found evidence of Gemini Live coming to Android Auto in an August 2024 app teardown, and were even able to activate the feature last month. So it certainly seems like a launch will happen sooner rather than later.

We’re still glad to see Gemini Live, in particular, being developed for more product categories. Colleague Rita El-Khoury specifically praised its multi-language capabilities, while other colleagues noted its speed and responsiveness. But we can understand your disappointment if you’ve relied on Google Assistant for years, especially if you use routines and other similar commands that were missing on Gemini.

