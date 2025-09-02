One UI 8 on Galaxy S23 feels incomplete without this highlight feature

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung started the One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S23 yesterday.

Despite receiving the latest update, the Galaxy S23 is not getting a notable Galaxy AI feature, which is Now Brief.

Samsung first introduced Now Brief with One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25, though it subsequently rolled out to other devices with One UI 8 (stable and beta).

After first announcing One UI 8 with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 back in July, Samsung is expected to bring it to other flagships starting this month. In preparation for the rollout of the stable version, beginning with the Galaxy S25 later in September, Samsung has also released One UI 8 beta updates to a range of Galaxy S and A series phones.

In the first two days of September, Samsung has already initiated the One UI 8 beta program for most eligible devices, starting with the Galaxy S23 and other A-series phones yesterday and extending it to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 today. However, despite similar builds, some not-so-old Galaxy flagships are missing out on key features.

The Galaxy S23 series, as SamMobile notes, lacks one of the most compelling One UI features: Now Brief. If you’re unfamiliar, Now Brief is a feature that draws cues from multiple apps, providing an overview of what different parts of your day could look like in terms of engagements, obligations, or interests. It hasn’t lived up to its hype, but its potential cannot be overruled, especially as Samsung plans to arm it with additional features.

Now Brief was first launched as part of One UI 7 earlier this year, but it was exclusive to the Galaxy S25. Subsequently, devices have started to receive it with One UI 8, and Galaxy S23 was also expected to fall in line.

Samsung’s move isn’t very reassuring, as the Galaxy S23 was the first series to tote Samsung’s extensive catalog of AI features, including calling, writing, and drawing tools. The phone is also promised to be supported through the next year, and robbing a two-year-old flagship of a significant feature isn’t a great strategy.

Notably, the Galaxy S24 did not get Now Brief with One UI 7, but Samsung added it with the latest One UI 8 beta, which was rolled out last week. This could have raised hopes for the owners of the Galaxy S23 series as well, which are now being shattered.

Thankfully, this isn’t the final One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S23, and there is still a chance of the feature being added later. If you want to try out Now Brief on older devices, you also can sideload it on any device running One UI 7. However, we’re unsure if that is still a possibility with One UI 8 beta.

