One UI 8 beta arrives on Galaxy S23 and Samsung's popular A-series phones

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is expanding the One UI 8 beta program to more devices.

In addition to the previously supported models, the update is now available for the Galaxy S23, A55, A54, A36, and A35.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A56, Z Fold 5, and Flip 5 are expected to receive updates this month.

After a laggy rollout of its Android 15-based One UI 7, Samsung sprinted to release One UI 8, based on Android 16, in less than six months. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Flip 7 have already launched with the stable version, while Samsung has been running One UI 8 beta programs for the Galaxy S25, S24, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6. Last month, it also revealed plans to include other models, and is now delivering on that promise on the first day of the month by releasing One UI 8 beta builds for a host of older Galaxy S and A series phones.

Firstly, Samsung has initiated One UI 8 for the Galaxy S23 series. Tipster Tarun Vats has reported that the update for the Galaxy S23 series is now available to those who signed up for the beta in India and South Korea. The UK appears to be getting it, too, based on a comment in a Reddit thread, but we’re still waiting to learn about the availability in other eligible regions, i.e., the US and Germany.

Besides the Galaxy S23, Samsung is also opening up the One UI 8 beta program for several A Series phones. Per additional reports from Vats, the Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy A36 have started to receive the One UI 8 in India. Surprisingly, the two-month-old Galaxy A54 is also in the fold and has begun receiving the update on devices registered for the beta.

Apart from these phones, Samsung has also promised to bring the update to the Galaxy A56, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5, and we expect those to follow soon. Meanwhile, since Samsung has already released six beta updates for the Galaxy S25, a stable One UI 8 update for the flagship series seems imminent.

If you wish to try the update out on one of these devices listed above, head to the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy smartphone. If your device is eligible, you will spot a banner at the top recommending that you sign up for the beta. Alternatively, you can also search for “beta” and One UI 8 should show up in the top results.

Subsequently, a One UI 8 update should be available for your device a few hours after you sign up. You can download and install it as a regular update.

