Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 owners are get their first taste of One UI 8
1 hour ago
- The One UI 8 beta has started rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phones.
- This beta release seems to be restricted to Korea for now.
- This comes after Samsung recently brought the One UI 8 beta to the Galaxy S23 series and some Galaxy A phones.
Samsung has just brought the One UI 8 beta to the Galaxy S23 series and a few other phones. However, there’s good news if you’ve got a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 and were waiting for the beta software.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 owners on Samsung’s Korean-language Community forum (h/t: Tarun Vats) have confirmed the availability of the One UI 8 beta. Check out a couple of screenshots below.
The first screenshot above shows that you’re looking at a hefty update in excess of 3GB. So you should definitely use Wi-Fi if you’re not on an unlimited data plan.
There’s no word on a release timeline for Galaxy Z5 owners in other locales. Nevertheless, this initial availability suggests that an expanded release isn’t far away. So you might have to wait a few days to see it in your market.
The rollout also comes after Samsung promised to release the stable version of One UI 8 this month. We’re expecting the Galaxy S25 series to be first in line for the stable update.
