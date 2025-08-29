The latest One UI 8 beta finally brings Now Brief to Galaxy S24 series

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest One UI 8 beta update brings Samsung’s Now Brief feature to the Galaxy S24 series.

Now Brief offers a briefing several times each day, including info on the weather, traffic, and more.

Samsung just released the latest One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S24 series, which includes a variety of bug fixes. However, it turns out that this update also brings a major Galaxy S25 series feature.

We can confirm that the new One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S24 series includes Samsung’s Now Brief feature. Check out our screenshots below for a closer look.

Now Brief offers a personalized briefing several times a day, covering the weather, calendar entries, and suggested news stories. It also offers other info categories like travel, health, Digital Wellbeing, and traffic.

Colleague Joe Maring initially criticized Now Brief when it first launched, saying it was a “glorified news and weather app.” However, Samsung has since added parking spot reminders, smart home notifications, wearable battery alerts, YouTube recommendations, and custom reminder cards. The company has also added audio playback so you can listen to your briefing. So it’s certainly seen some welcome upgrades since launching back in January.

Can’t wait for the stable version of One UI 8? Samsung says it’ll start rolling out to the Galaxy S25 series next month, followed by other devices.

