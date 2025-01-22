One UI 7 stable is finally here, with Now Bar, vertical app drawer, and more!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S25 series becomes the first set of devices to come with One UI 7 stable release.

One UI 7 rebases Samsung’s custom skin onto Android 15 and brings features such as Now Bar, a vertical app drawer, call recording functionality in the US, and more.

The stable update will gradually roll out to other Galaxy devices in the coming weeks.

Samsung’s smartphones run on a custom UX based on Android called One UI. Every year, when the Android version upgrades, companies like Samsung also update their custom skins on the new platform. Samsung has been working on One UI 7 based on Android 15 for months now, and with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, the company is finally releasing One UI 7 stable.

One UI 7 stable is arriving first on the Galaxy S25 series. The stable update will gradually roll out to other Galaxy devices. We’re waiting on the full rollout schedule, and we’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

One UI 7 is based on Android 15, meaning you get a lot of the platform’s bigger changes. More specifically for Galaxy smartphones, Samsung is introducing new features like Look Now and Now Bar, which allow users to receive important notifications without unlocking their devices. It highlights relevant activities across various features, such as Interpreter, Music, Recording, Stopwatch, and more.

Google is chiming in to explain more of Now Bar’s functionality that they enable. Now Bar on the lock screen adds smart space cards, with which you can get updates on the sports teams you follow on Google. This includes pre-game win probabilities, scores, and play-by-play descriptions of live games from the teams you follow. You can also get directions at a glance and timely notifications on events from Google Maps.

For Galaxy S25 users, Now Bar evolves with the Now Brief feature, which proactively offers suggestions powered by the Personal Data Engine-enabled AI features. Samsung also says that with One UI 7, the Galaxy S25 series is a “true AI companion that understands the context of your needs and preferences and provides personalized AI experiences with privacy assured at every turn.” However, it’s not immediately clear which exact features the company is talking about.

Other new features that Samsung has highlighted for One UI 7 are: Camera Ready: Users can switch between their favorite camera buttons, controls, and modes right from the preview screen.

Users can switch between their favorite camera buttons, controls, and modes right from the preview screen. Use Writing Tools Anywhere: Summarizing and formatting just got easier — Writing Tools can now be used without having to switch between applications.

Summarizing and formatting just got easier — Writing Tools can now be used without having to switch between applications. Call Transcript: When call recording is enabled, recorded calls will automatically be transcribed for reference later, with support for 20 languages.

When call recording is enabled, recorded calls will automatically be transcribed for reference later, with support for 20 languages. Security and privacy features: Knox Matrix dashboard to see all connected devices at a glance. Recovery method for device data transfers. Credential Syncs.

Beyond the official announcement, there are many more unannounced changes. For instance, one of the biggest changes that Samsung is making with One UI 7 is the vertical app drawer.

Here’s the full, official changelog for the One UI 7 update:

Galaxy Al Write like a pro: Let Galaxy Al help you with writing tasks wherever you can select text. You can correct spelling and grammar, change tone, summarize, or apply formatting. You can even start with a short snippet and let the Al do the writing for you. Transcribe recorded calls: It’s easier than ever to review the content of your recorded calls in the Samsung Phone app. You can view the entire conversation as a text transcript on the Recents screen

Bold new look Visual enhancements: Enjoy a more sophisticated and unique look. One UI 7 introduces a stunning redesign to key components, including buttons, menus, notifications, and control bars, providing a more consistent visual experience with curves and circles. Beautiful new colors, soft animations, and an innovative blur effect that’s unique to One Ul make information hierarchy clearer and help you focus on important information. Reimagined icons and widgets: Fresh new app icons will look great on your Home screen with new visual metaphors and color schemes that make it easier to recognize the app you need. Widgets have also been completely redesigned with more colorful images and more consistent layouts.

Enhanced Home screen Simplified Home screen grid: Your Home screen now looks even better than before. A new standard grid layout keeps things symmetrical and makes it easier to use One UI widgets in standard sizes. Improved Home screen landscape view: Get a more consistent look for your Home screen, even when using your phone horizontally. Widgets now have a similar aspect ratio in landscape view, and text labels appear below icons instead of beside them. Customize your app and widget style: Make your Home screen look just the way you like it. You can now adjust the size of app icons and choose whether or not to show text labels below app icons and featured widgets. New widget settings: Get the right look for your widgets. You can adjust shape, background color, and transparency in the settings for each widget. Larger Home screen folders: You can make folders on your Home screen larger so you can open apps immediately without the need to open the folder first. Easier access to Finder: The Finder search bar has been moved to the bottom of the Apps screen so it’s easier to access it with one hand. You can also add a button Finder button to your quick panel so you can access it any time.

Lock screen and Always On Display Stay on top of important tasks with the Now bar: Check the information you need right now and start essential features without unlocking your phone. Ongoing tasks will appear in the Now bar at the bottom of your Lock screen so you can check key information quickly. Information includes media controls, Interpreter, Stopwatch, Timer, Voice Recorder, Samsung Health, and more. Make your clock look just the way you like it: Discover a variety of new clock styles for your Lock screen. You can adjust the thickness of lines in the default clock style, or try one of the new animated clocks to match your tastes. More flexible editing: It’s easier than ever to edit your Lock screen. You can resize your clock to any size you like and drag it to your desired position. More widgets and shortcuts: You can now see more and do more even when your phone is locked. Add a widget to show pictures and stories from your Gallery, or try a shortcut that opens the QR code scanner with a quick swipe.

Quick panel and notifications Separate notification and quick panels: Instantly access the panel you need with more space for quick settings. Swipe down from the top right corner of the screen to open the quick settings panel. Swipe down from anywhere else on the top of the screen to open the notification panel. To go back to the previous layout, you can choose to view notifications and quick settings together in quick panel settings. Live notifications: Stay on top of what’s happening right now. Live notifications show you the progress of ongoing activities like timers, voice recordings, exercises, and more so you can take quick actions related to them. Live notifications will appear on the Now bar on the Lock screen, on the status bar, and at the top of the notification panel. New notification layout: Icons on notifications are now the same as the icon that appears on your Home screen, making it easy to recognize which app sent each notification. Grouped notifications appear as a stack of cards. Tap a stack to show all notifications in the group. Customize your quick panel: Create the quick panel layout that’s right for you. You can tap the pencil icon at the top of the quick panel to enter Edit mode, then move buttons and controls up and down to match your preferences.

Capture images with ease New Camera layout: Camera buttons, controls, and modes have been reorganized to make it easier to find the features you need and to give you a clearer preview of the picture you’re taking or the video you’re recording. Mode selection improvements: The More modes menu has been redesigned. Instead of filling the whole screen and blocking the camera view, you can now choose a mode from a small pop-up that only covers the bottom of the screen. Enhanced zoom controls: It’s now easier to choose the right zoom level. A 2x lossless zoom button is now available by default, and additional zoom options appear after you select a lens. Save exposure settings for each mode: Control how bright or dark your images are with the Exposure option in the camera quick controls. After you set the exposure for a mode, it will stay set in that mode even if you switch to a new mode and come back. Improved Pro/Pro video modes: Pro and Pro video modes have a simplified layout that makes it easier to focus on the picture you’re taking or the video you’re recording. A new zoom control is available whenever you’re recording in pro video mode that lets you control the zoom speed for smooth transitions. Mic controls in Pro video mode have been moved to quick controls. Line up the perfect shot: Get help adjusting the camera’s position with grid lines and levels, Grid lines can now be turned on and off separately from the horizontal level. There’s also a new option to show a vertical level.

Enjoy your special moments Erase objects from photos: It’s a snap to remove unwanted items from photos. Just touch and hold the item you want to get rid of. If you remove something from a motion photo, the result will be saved as a still image. Free-form collages: Go beyond the preset layouts for collages in Gallery. You can now adjust the size, position, and rotation of images in your collage to create your own unique layout. Edit collages in stories: Make your story’s collage look just the way you like it. You now have full control to edit collages created in stories. Replace images, remove or add images, or adjust the position and size. Motion photo effects: Apply fun playback effects to your motion photos such as slow motion or boomerang. After applying an effect, you can instantly share the result as a video.

Powerful video editing Easily undo your edits: Don’t worry about making mistakes. Undo and Redo options are now available when editing videos for actions such as transformations, filters, and tone changes. Animate your videos: Add fun animation effects to stickers and text in your videos in Studio. Choose from fade in, fade out, wipes, rotation, and more.

Manage your health Stay mindful: The new Mindfulness feature in Samsung Health can help you manage stress and anxiety in your daily life. Keep track of your moods and emotions, practice breathing exercises and meditation, and more. New Samsung Health badges: Stay motivated and work toward your health goals while earning new badges in Samsung Health. Challenge yourself to earn the new badges for energy score, exercise, activity, food, water, body composition, and more. Never forget your medications: You can now set up medication reminders in Samsung Health so you always know when it’s time to take your medicine. You can also check precautions and interactions for the medication you take. Check your health records: Securely access your health records from hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers all in one place in Samsung Health.

Boost your productivity Previews for minimized apps: When multiple pop-up windows from the same app are minimized, they’ll be combined into a single icon. Tapping the icon will show a preview of all open windows from the app, allowing you to easily select the window you want. Group your alarms: Create groups of alarms that you want to control together in the Clock app. You can turn off all the alarms in one group with a single tap. Keep all your alarms at the same volume: For simpler setup, all of your alarms will use the same volume by default. If you prefer to set different volumes for each alarm, you can choose this in Clock Settings. Enhanced file selection: The new File Picker makes it easier to attach and select files in a variety of apps. It’s easy to switch between different storage locations and categories, and previews are shown to make sure you get the right files. View more on large screens: My Files lets you see even more than before on large screen devices. On the right side of the screen, you can see a preview of supported files along with the file path, size, and modified date. Advanced options for routines: Program your phone to do almost anything you want. Routines are more powerful than ever before with If-Else logic and the ability to get data as variables.

Plan tasks and events Easily reschedule calendar events: Just drag and drop an event from one date to another on your calendar in Month view to change the event date. Show separate calendars on widgets: You now have more control over which calendars appear on your calendar widgets. You can choose just one calendar and show only events from it on your Home screen, or create 2 separate calendar widgets with a different calendar on each one. Count down the days to an important event: It’s easier than ever to create a countdown widget for an event on your calendar. Go to the event details, then select Add countdown widget from the more options menu. A widget will appear on your home screen showing the number of days until your birthday, anniversary, vacation, or any other event that you choose. Move all events from one calendar to another: Avoid the hassle of moving events one at a time. You can now move all events from one calendar to another, such as moving all events from the calendar on your phone to a cloud-based calendar. More options for repeating reminders: When you create a repeating reminder, you can now choose multiple dates for repeating instead of just one. Enhanced quick add menu: It’s now easier to create reminders quickly. The quick add menu now provides preset options for time and location conditions. Automatically delete completed reminders: Clear out the clutter from your reminder list. A new optional setting lets you automatically delete completed reminders after a certain period of time. Reuse completed reminders: You can now duplicate completed reminders so you can reuse them without entering all of the information again.

Connect and share Recommended devices for Quick Share: Don’t waste time searching for the right device to share with. Devices signed in to your Samsung account and devices you’ve shared with in the past will appear at the top of the list so they’re easy to find. Continue sharing over the internet: No need to worry about failed file transfers. When sharing files using Quick Share, if the devices become too far apart to continue a direct transfer, the transfer will continue seamlessly over the internet using Wi-Fi or mobile data

Protect your security Check the security status of your devices: Find out about security risks and solve them quickly. Knox Matrix monitors supported devices signed in to your Samsung account using a secure private blockchain. Each device can check the security status of other devices and let you know if there are any threats. Stay safe from security threats: Auto Blocker does even more to protect you from cyber attacks when Maximum restrictions is turned on. 2G networks are now blocked, and your phone won’t automatically reconnect to Wi-Fi networks. These restrictions can help prevent an attacker from intercepting your network traffic.

Battery and charging More options for power saving: You now have more control over what happens when your phone is in Power saving mode. Choose exactly the features you want to limit to save the amount of battery that’s right for you. You can even change these options while Power saving is on. More control over battery protection: When you turn on Battery protection, you can now adjust the maximum charging level anywhere between 80% and 95%. New charging effect: When you plug in a charger, the charging confirmation is smaller and appears at the bottom of the screen instead of the middle to prevent interruptions while still making it easy to check the charging status.

Accessible to everyone Zoom in and out with just one finger: Zooming in and out just got easier. For people who have difficulty using pinch zoom, you can now activate 1-finger zoom from the Assistant menu. Swipe up or right to zoom in. Swipe down or left to zoom out. Enhanced screen controls: The Assistant menu now does even more to help you control the screen. You can now double tap and touch and hold just by tapping a single button. New scrolling controls let you move around the screen a specific distance by tapping the start and end points on the screen. Customize your touch interactions: Get help choosing the settings that are most comfortable for you. New tests are available for the Touch and hold delay, Tap duration, and Ignore repeated touches settings. The test can tell you if your current settings are appropriate or need adjustments.

Even more improvements Watch videos again: In Video Player, a button will appear at the end of each video that lets you start the video over again from the beginning. Improved contacts list: For a more consistent experience, the same contact list now appears in both the Phone app and Contacts app. Menus and options are the same in both locations so you can always find what you’re looking for. When searching for contacts, contacts you’ve searched for frequently appear at the top of the search results, helping you find the right person quickly. Quickly add boarding passes to Samsung Wallet: When you view a supported airline or travel webpage that includes a boarding pass in Samsung Internet, a button will appear so you can add it to Samsung Wallet quickly and easily. Activity forecasts: It’s now easy to check if the weather is suitable for outdoor activities such as running, gardening, camping, and more. You can choose up to 3 activities to show in the Weather app. Custom place labels: It’s easier to keep track of different locations in the Weather app. You can now set custom labels to the locations you add, such as Home, Office, School, or any other place where you want to check the weather. Boost your gaming: Game Booster’s in-game panel has been redesigned, making it easier to change settings quickly without leaving the action. Set performance for each game: Game Booster now lets you adjust performance settings separately for each game. You can set some games to high performance and others to save battery for longer gameplay time. Find the settings that work best for you. End of support for downloading Edge panels: Edge panels can no longer be downloaded from the Galaxy Store in One UI 7. Edge panels that you’ve already downloaded can continue to be used.

Full One UI 7 changelog

Are you happy with these Samsung One UI 7 changes and additions? 1746 votes Yes 54 % It's okay, could be better 34 % No, I'm not happy 12 %

Let us know your thoughts on One UI 7 in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments