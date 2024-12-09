One UI 7 enhances Routines so you can automate more things on your Samsung phone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Routines feature is getting a ton of new actions in One UI 7.

Routines is a feature that lets you create automations using “if, then” statements.

32 new actions have been added in One UI 7, ranging from things like getting the status of connected devices to moving images to trash.

If you find yourself repeating certain tasks on your phone over and over again, then you may want to look into automating them. Automating tasks is easy on Samsung phones thanks to the Routines feature in One UI. Routines offers a simple way to create powerful automations through “if, then” statements, and the best part is that it integrates with a lot of Samsung services. With the upcoming One UI 7 update, the Samsung Routines feature is poised to get even more powerful by adding 32 new actions to the mix.

Samsung Routines can be located in Settings > Modes and Routines > Routines. It’s simple and super easy to use, as all you have to do is add conditions that trigger the routine under the “if” block followed by actions that the routine will perform under the “then” block. Conditions range from things like what Mode is active, to a specific time or place, and the list of them doesn’t look to be changing much in One UI 7. However, that’s not the case for actions, which seem to be getting significantly expanded in One UI 7.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

While exploring the One UI 7 beta on his Galaxy S24, Reddit user FragmentedChicken discovered that Samsung had added 32 new actions that Routines can perform. These include actions like toggling accidental touch protection, moving images to the Trash folder, blocking Bixby during games, getting the status of a connected Bluetooth device, getting the current outside temperature, and more.

Here’s the full list of new, removed, and renamed actions in the Routines feature in One UI 7:

New Advanced options: Adjust date and time Get details from data If-Else

Display: Accidental touch protection Adaptive color tone

Functions: Read text aloud

Gallery: Move images to Trash Share images Show images

Game Booster: Block Bixby during games Block auto brightness during games Block edge panel during games

Get: Get Android Auto status Get Battery level Get Bluetooth status Get Charging status Get Connected Bluetooth device Get Current mode Get Date and time Get Mobile data status Get Power saving status Get Recent screenshots Get Sound mode status Get Wi-Fi status Get Wi-Fi strength

Sounds and vibration: Loudness normalization Vibrate while ringing

Weather: Get Current humidity Get Current weather Get Precipitation probability Get Snowfall probability Get Temperature

Removed Bixby: Run quick command

Renamed Bixby Voice Volume —> AI assistant volume Keep in mind that we compiled this list of changes based on the first One UI 7 beta, so Samsung could add or remove more actions in subsequent betas. If it does, we’ll let you know.

Samsung Routines is a wonderful feature that compensates for the lack of a native automation tool in Android. While there are many great automation apps for Android, many of them have steep learning curves and don’t integrate with One UI as neatly as Samsung Routines does. If you’re a big fan of Samsung Routines, let us know how you use it in the comments below!

