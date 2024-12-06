One UI 7 just made accessing your apps slick as hell

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 7 offers Galaxy users a new way to organize their apps.

Instead of swiping between pages of apps, you can now access them in one long vertical list.

Custom layout options let you stick with the old approach, if you prefer.

After what many Samsung fans would probably characterize as an intolerably long wait, One UI 7 is here — in beta, anyway. We’ve been eagerly cataloging all the changes in One UI 7 to look forward to, as Samsung brings Galaxy users new features and tweaks that go far beyond the base Android 15 experience.

Now that we finally have a chance to start running the release through its paces on our devices, we’re spotting more and more improvements, like the new viewing options for notifications and Quick Settings. While that’s a much-appreciated addition, we’re also really big fans of the way One UI 7 approaches how you access your apps, with a new vertical interface.

Swiping back and forth between screens and screens of apps may work in a pinch, but there is something just so enormously satisfying about being able to scroll down one big list like this in lightning speed. Still, we realize that not everyone’s tastes are always going to align, so we’re also happy to see Samsung giving users the ability to opt out of this change by tapping the overflow menu at the right of the search bar and choosing the custom layout option.

That said, we’re definitely sticking with the new vertical view on our phones, where it just feels really natural on a tall screen. And especially if you’re coming from another Android phone, this is probably an interface that’s going to be a lot more familiar.

Have you spotted any other changes in Samsung One UI 7 that you’re a big fan of? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll see what everyone else thinks about them, too.

