One UI 7 lets you choose if you want your notifications and Quick Settings separated

TL;DR The One UI 7 beta will let Galaxy users pick between “Separate” and “Together” for the notifications and Quick Settings view.

Separate keeps the two panels apart, while Together combines them into one.

Before the One UI 7 beta rolled out, there were a few leaks that provided some insight into what changes the Android 15 skin could bring. One of the leaks claimed it could give users the option to separate or unify dropdown menus for notifications and quick settings. It looks like this leak was correct as you can now merge the two or have them appear individually.

How Samsung has handled notifications and Quick Settings has been a point of contention for Galaxy owners. Creating separate panels for each is considered to be inconvenient and less intuitive by many. But now Samsung is giving its customers a choice on how they want these panels to appear.

In the One UI 7 beta, there is a “Panel settings” page with an option for “Notification and quick settings view.” If you tap on this item, it will take you to a page where you can choose between “Separate” and “Together.” You can see an example in the screenshots above provided by SammyGuru.

Just as it sounds, the Separate option will keep the panels separate, and Together will unify them into one. The screenshots below show what these panels look like when they are separated.

If you go with the Separate option, you’ll need to swipe down from the right top right corner to bring up the Quick Settings panel. Swiping down from the top of the screen from anywhere else will open the notification panel. Conversely, if you choose Together, swiping down anywhere from the top of the screen will open the merged panel.

Another neat new feature in One UI 7 is closer Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro integration. This integration allows you to adjust your earbuds settings from Quick Settings.

