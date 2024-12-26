One UI 7 is adding even more continuity features between your Galaxy phone and Galaxy Book

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is introducing a new camera continuity feature in its upcoming One UI 7 update.

Camera continuity lets you take photos and scan documents on your Galaxy phone then continue working on them on your Galaxy tablet or PC.

This will work with the Samsung Notes and Samsung Internet apps, but the functionality isn’t live yet.

One of the best reasons to buy a Samsung phone is so you can tap into Samsung’s ever-growing ecosystem. Samsung has built a whole suite of apps and services that are available across its devices, and they’ve also created a number of software features that take advantage of that fact. The “continue apps on other devices” feature, for example, lets you pick up right where you left off when using the Samsung Internet or Samsung Notes apps. With the upcoming One UI 7 update, this feature is going to get even better thanks to the addition of camera continuity.

One UI 7 introduces camera continuity, a feature designed to streamline workflows between Galaxy devices. Camera continuity will let you capture a photo or scan a document on your Galaxy phone and seamlessly continue working on it on another Galaxy device, such as a Galaxy Book PC. This integration will be available within the Samsung Internet and the Samsung Notes app, but it’ll only work if your devices are signed into the same Samsung account, are within Bluetooth range, and are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

"Continue apps on other devices" settings in One UI 6.1.1 "Continue on other devices" settings in One UI 7

Unfortunately, we can’t demonstrate the camera continuity feature, as it only seems to be live on the Samsung Galaxy S24 running One UI 7 beta 2. On other devices, such as the Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, there’s no indication of the feature being active, even within the “continue apps on other devices” settings page. This suggests that updates to both the OS and the relevant apps are likely required.

While the Samsung Notes app already offers cross-device syncing, as it allows you to manually insert photos in synced notes, camera continuity could streamline this process. The existing shared notes feature within the Samsung Notes app serves a different purpose, enabling collaborative editing similar to Google Docs.

"Continue apps on other devices" on a Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 Connected devices settings on a Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360

The One UI 7 update also brings other refinements to the “continue apps on other devices” feature. If you didn’t notice, the feature is now just called “continue on other devices.” This is because it now does more than just work with your apps, including syncing your saved Wi-Fi networks between devices. Samsung devices already support syncing your saved Wi-Fi networks to Samsung Cloud, though, so this is, strictly speaking, not new functionality.

Furthermore, the settings page now suggests support for “other apps” beyond Samsung Internet and Samsung Notes. Previous One UI versions explicitly listed only those two apps, so this change in wording may indicate a possible future expansion of this functionality.

Overall, One UI 7’s enhancements to cross-device integration, including camera continuity, Storage Sharing, and Camera Share, strengthen the synergy between Galaxy phones and Galaxy Book PCs. These additions make Samsung’s ecosystem even more appealing for people seeking seamless interoperability between their devices.

