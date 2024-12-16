Breaking: One UI 7 beta 2 starts rolling out in select markets

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 7 beta 2 update.

The new update brings a host of bug fixes and performance improvements.

One UI 7 beta 2 is now rolling out in the US, UK, Germany, and South Korea.

Samsung has released the second beta build of One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 series like clockwork. The update has reportedly started rolling out in the US, UK, Germany, and South Korea.

One UI 7 beta 2 arrives with build number ZXL5. It weighs 1GB in size and should further enhance user experience based on feedback Samsung has received from early testers of the Android 15-based software.

The update will deliver bug fixes and other general performance improvements, including enhancements for app visuals, app switching, battery efficiency, location sensor data, and Edge Panel.

One UI 7 Beta 2 users should also notice that the Now Bar glitch preventing it from being closed has been fixed. DeX connections that would sometimes fail to work should also be fixed. Widget transparency effects have also been improved, and Quick Panel errors should be resolved.

Furthermore, One UI 7 beta 2 also fixes communication problems that were causing call drops and crashing the Samsung Messages app.

As far as the stable One UI 7 release is concerned, you’ll have to wait until next year. The software will only step out of the public beta into general availability with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. We expect Samsung to release multiple One UI 7 beta build up until then.

