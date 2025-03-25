Samsung's foldables are picking up some new S25 tricks with One UI 7 beta 3

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s third One UI 7 beta is now arriving for the Flip 6 and Fold 6 in multiple markets.

The update includes tools like Audio Erase, Best Face, and AI settings search.

Samsung intends to begin distribution of its stable One UI 7 update starting April 7.

Samsung users are counting down the days until the company’s Android 15-based One UI 7 release is ready to start heading out to existing Galaxy hardware en masse, and we’ve got less than two weeks left to go. Before April 7 gets here (or April 10 if you’re in the US), Samsung still has a few more beta updates to get out to users helping with some early One UI testing. Today we’ve spotted the first we’ve seen with an April 2025 security update, as Samsung releases One UI 7 beta 3 for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 phones.

We saw this update hit a Flip 6 handset in the UK, and to that SammyFans adds that it’s also incoming for devices in the US, South Korea, and India.

Samsung’s changelog announces a few of the new features you can look forward to with this release, like getting the same Gemini hardware shortcut we saw with the Galaxy S25. We already knew that last year’s flagship Galaxy devices would be getting the S25’s Audio Eraser tool, and that’s now arriving for the company’s foldables with this release.

In addition to Audio Eraser, we also see the Flip 6 being equipped with the S25’s Best Face mode, taking advantage of motion photos to let you select the perfect facial expression for portraits. That trend continues with AI settings search from the S25, making it easier to track down some of the more esoteric options Samsung’s tucked away in there.

For as nice as it is to see Samsung’s foldables picking up these new flagship features, this is a release that still feels noticeably “beta,” and even with us getting to the end of the road of Samsung’s development cycle, things like Wallet tap-to-pay remain broken. With April 7 coming up on us fast, that doesn’t leave Samsung with a ton of time to iron the last of these kinks out.

