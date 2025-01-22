The Galaxy S25 uses AI to take the headache out of managing phone settings

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 series features AI-powered One UI 7, which allows users to access various phone settings using natural voice commands.

The AI can help users find settings like text size by simply speaking commands, such as “The text is too small,” instead of navigating menus.

AI is the buzzword of the moment, and every product promises to use it to improve your life. The Galaxy S25 series is no exception, with a plethora of new AI-powered features and experiences waiting for you when you boot up your shiny new phone. Some AI features are more useful than others, and one of those found on the S25 series could be the best of the lot.

If you’ve ever helped someone who isn’t good with technology to set up their smartphone, you’ll know that writing down a long list of instructions telling them how to do certain actions doesn’t work. Usually, when something on the phone needs to be changed, they’ll wait until you’re available to help them again rather than try to navigate all of the confusing menus themselves. One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 has baked AI into the settings menu, so now people can ask their phone to find the exact setting they would like to tweak.

Samsung emphasized that all of the AI features on the Galaxy S25 series are designed to be “human-like AI agents.” At our briefing, Samsung explained that it doesn’t want users to have to simplify what they say when talking to an AI; instead, the phone should understand the user as they speak normally. This includes the AI baked right into the settings menu.

How it works?

When you use the search function in the One UI settings app, tapping the mic icon uses basic speech-to-text to input your search. Then, you tap the desired result, which opens the settings page. On the S25 series, tapping the mic will engage an AI assistant to lead you to the right settings by simply talking to it in a natural manner.

For example, instead of searching through menus of hard-to-read text, users can tap the mic and say, “The text is too small.” The phone will then take them directly to the settings page to increase the font size manually.

As someone who provides tech support for an extended family of older users and people with various conditions that make using a smartphone more difficult, this is the kind of AI feature that can positively impact someone’s life.

What we don’t know is whether the feature is limited solely to the voice search in settings, whether Gemini, the S25’s default voice assistant, will also be able to perform these actions, or whether it will become available to other devices as they are updated to One UI 7.

Whatever the answer to those questions, this has the potential to be one of the Galaxy S25’s most useful features. Will you use it yourself or encourage others to do so? Let us know in the comments.

