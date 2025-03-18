One UI 7 is coming but your Samsung phone might not get all the AI goodies

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has revealed which One UI 7 AI features are coming to older phones and tablets.

The Drawing Assist and Writing Assist features are coming to 2023 and 2024’s flagship devices.

Unfortunately, the Audio Eraser and natural language search features are restricted to last year’s flagship devices.

Samsung has just announced a launch date for the stable version of One UI 7 on older Galaxy phones. But what features should you expect? The company has quietly revealed some details via its website.

Samsung confirmed that several older Galaxy phones will get new Galaxy AI features courtesy of One UI 7. Starting with Drawing Assist and Writing Assist, the Korean brand says these two features are coming to the Galaxy S23 FE and S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 and S24 families, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and 6, and the Galaxy Tab S9 and S10 families.

The Galaxy maker also offers a handy Audio Eraser feature. This is very similar to Google’s pioneering Audio Magic Eraser feature, which lets you eliminate unwanted sounds in your videos. Samsung says Audio Eraser is coming to the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Samsung’s new software also brings natural language search to settings, allowing you to use (surprise) natural language to find specific options in the settings menu. The Galaxy maker says this functionality is coming to the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Needless to say, owners of last year’s flagship Samsung phones are clearly getting the most exciting Galaxy AI features. In fact, the latest One UI 7 beta also brings Log video support to the S24 series.

