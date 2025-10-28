Samsung may simplify photo cleanup in One UI 8.5

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8.5 may move Samsung’s Object Eraser tool into the Generative Edit interface, streamlining photo cleanup.

The change would reduce extra steps, making AI-powered object removal quicker and more accessible.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed the rollout yet, so the final implementation may still change.

If you’re ready to erase photobombers and stray objects with fewer taps, Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 update might have you covered. Leaks suggest that the Object Eraser tool is now being integrated directly into the Generative Edit workflow in the Gallery app, meaning you’ll no longer have to switch between separate tools to get image-cleanup done.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

As per a screen recording shared by X user Tarun Vats, the Object Eraser tool, first introduced in Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series, will appear inside the existing Generative Edit interface, allowing users to remove unwanted elements and then seamlessly fill or adjust the background using AI. Rather than choosing Eraser > Generative Fill, you’ll simply tap Generative Edit and do both in one flow.

Object Eraser has been well received, but its separate workflow meant extra taps and a bit of mental juggling. Folding it into Generative Edit streamlines the process and makes AI-powered cleanup more approachable for casual users, not just photo-editing enthusiasts. The move also reflects Samsung’s broader push into its Galaxy AI ecosystem. One UI 8.5 is expected to bring more AI-driven tools across photo editing and system UI, suggesting Samsung wants to simplify creation rather than pile on more buttons.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

While we’re on the topic of photos, Samsung is also expected to refresh the camera experience in OneUI 8.5. Earlier reports point to notable upgrades in the Camera app, including LUT presets for LOG video, 3D capture features, and the ability to save favorite Pro camera settings as presets you can share with other Galaxy users.

That said, these features are still based on leaks. Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed when or if they will roll out, and the final versions may change, as is often the case with internal builds. Nonetheless, if all goes as expected, the next time you open your Gallery on a supported Galaxy, you may see fewer taps and more magic.

Follow