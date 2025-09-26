Samsung One UI 8.5 could bring new pro-style camera tools and 3D recording to your Galaxy phone

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s One UI 8.5 update could bring major upgrades to the Camera app.

The changes include LUT presets for LOG video and 3D capture features.

APV video support also appears, with conversion available in the Gallery app.

Samsung’s next big software update, One UI 8.5, is shaping up to be a major one. We’ve already spotted a bunch of interesting features that might arrive, and we’re not the only ones investigating. If these findings from others tinkering around with the build are anything to go by, the Camera app is about to get some pretty interesting upgrades.

SammyGuru spotted a couple of X posts highlighting the camera settings in testing. The first comes from user @achour_hm, who shared a short video showing new LUT (Look-Up Table) options in the stock video editor. LUTs are basically presets that change the look of your video, not dissimilar to how filters on your pictures work. In the clip showing the settings in French, the same scene flips between different moods, including Standard, Blockbuster, Initiatique, and Thriller.

When shooting videos in log format on OneUI 8.5, you now have access to multiple LUTs in the stock video editor. pic.twitter.com/bn5HamsMNp — Ach (@achour_hm) September 26, 2025

Should this make the stable release, it would be an easy way to give LOG video, which usually looks dull and flat, a more polished or dramatic finish without professional software.

That’s not all, with developer @LaidBackDev_ posting several screenshots of code strings found while decompiling the One UI 8.5 camera app. The findings point to 3D capture and APV (Advanced Professional Video) support coming to the app, with the strings in the code mentioning 3D photos and videos you can view on a VR headset. They also hint at some limitations, such as it only working with the wide-angle lens, no option to shoot GIFs or burst photos while it’s on, and that the app may prompt you to add more light or rotate your phone before capturing.

X/@LaidBackDev_ An example of some of the code strings found by @LaidBackDev_

According to the user and two more of their code-string images, APV also shows up directly in Samsung’s Gallery app, with an option to convert APV videos into the more common HEVC format. That suggests Samsung isn’t just experimenting with the feature but actually preparing the whole pipeline for its use.

Like when we manage to spot strings of code hidden away in unreleased builds, these discoveries don’t guarantee the features will ship in the final One UI 8.5 release. But if they do, Galaxy owners could be getting some handy new tools for both casual and professional shooting.

