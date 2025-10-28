One UI 8.5 could let you share the secret sauce behind your great photos

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Code within leaked One UI 8.5 builds suggests Samsung will introduce camera presets for Pro mode.

The presets will allow users to save and quickly apply custom settings, such as ISO, shutter speed, and white balance.

There are also clues that users will be able to share these camera presets with other Galaxy users via Quick Share.

One UI 8.5’s release timeline might be up in the air, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s one of the bigger updates to arrive on Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets. Leaks have revealed numerous new features and improvements reportedly coming with One UI 8.5, and the latest code sightings within leaked One UI 8.5 builds bring great news for Pro camera fans.

Within the leaked One UI 8.5 builds, we’ve spotted code that indicates Samsung may introduce presets for Pro camera controls. Presets will allow users to switch to a particular preset at any time without having to fiddle with the multitude of controls in Pro mode.

Code Copy Text <string name="pro_preset_menu_title">Camera preset</string> <string name="pro_preset_menu_settings_title">Preset settings</string>

Galaxy users have been demanding this feature for years, and it seems Samsung has finally listened.

Samsung’s Camera presets would even allow users to choose the camera for which they are changing the various settings, as we learn from the strings below:

Code Copy Text <string name="pro_preset_lens_name_front">Front camera</string> <string name="pro_preset_lens_name_normal">Wide lens</string> <string name="pro_preset_lens_name_second_tele">Super telephoto lens</string> <string name="pro_preset_lens_name_tele">Telephoto lens</string> <string name="pro_preset_lens_name_wide">Ultra wide lens</string>

The presets will store values for various camera settings, such as: Focus type: manual or auto focus

ISO

Kelvin value

Manual colour tune (saturation, contrast, highlights, shadow)

Shutter speed

White balance

Focus length

Exposure For instance, if you have a favorite combination of settings for capturing sunsets or landscapes, you can set those settings in Pro mode and save the combination as a preset. The next time you want to capture a sunset with the same look, you can quickly swap into this preset to load all the setting values.

Furthermore, we’ve also spotted clues that suggest users will be able to share camera presets with other Galaxy users through the Quick Share app. It remains to be seen how Samsung will handle preset compatibility, as Galaxy phones have varying camera specifications and features. We’ll have to wait until One UI 8.5 officially releases to learn more.

For what it’s worth, camera presets and preset sharing functionality already exist on several Android flagships. Here’s a look at presets within the Street Photography mode on the vivo X300 Pro:

If implemented well, camera presets will help Samsung catch up to other camera-based Android flagships, while preset sharing will take it a step ahead. Ultimately, it will be a win for the Android ecosystem.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

