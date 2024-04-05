Samsung enhances its built-in photo editing with a more precise object eraser

TL;DR Samsung’s Object Eraser tool gets an upgrade with the new Magnetic Lasso feature.

This feature allows for a more precise selection of unwanted objects you want to remove from your photos.

Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update introduced a suite of AI-powered photo editing tools under the Generative Edit banner. However, powerful editing capabilities existed even before this update, including the Object Eraser feature in Samsung’s native Photo Editor app.

Designed to remove unwanted elements from your photos seamlessly, Object Eraser is now even better with the addition of the Magnetic Lasso option (via SamMobile).

This new feature is included in the latest Samsung Photo Editor app update (v3.4.21.43) and offers improved precision for object removal. Previously, Object Eraser offered two somewhat limited methods for object selection and removal, namely tapping for automatic object detection or manual outlining.

Automatic object detection often lacked accuracy, while manual outlining was challenging to execute precisely on a touch screen. The Magnetic Lasso function simplifies object selection. Users can draw a rough outline around the object they want to remove. Once the outline is complete, the selection automatically adjusts itself to adhere to the object’s edges, ensuring a precise selection.

Magnetic Lasso OFF Magnetic Lasso OFF Magnetic Lasso ON Magnetic Lasso ON

I tested the Magnetic Lasso on my Galaxy Z Fold 5 running One UI 6.1, and you can see the results in the gallery above. The lasso does a good job of outlining the cake. I also noticed that even the automatic tap to select object function is working more accurately, possibly due to the Galaxy AI enhancements.

For what it’s worth, I also tried making a similar edit with the Generative Edit option (indicated by a blue Galaxy AI symbol) in the Photo Editor app. In my experience, it provides even more seamless object or person removal than the dedicated Object Eraser tool.

To test the new Magnetic Lasso, open a photo in your device’s native Gallery app and navigate to Edit > Tools > Object Eraser. The Magnetic Lasso option is enabled by default in the top-right corner of the screen and can be toggled as needed. If the feature isn’t yet available for you, check the Galaxy Store for an update to your Photo Editor app.

