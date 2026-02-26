Check out the Nothing Phone 4a's snazzy new Glyph layout

TL;DR Nothing has shared a video detailing the Glyph lights on the back of the upcoming Phone 4a.

The LEDs are arranged in a single bar and can light up in different sequences to convey different information.

The Nothing Phone 4a is set to launch on March 4.

More than most manufacturers, Nothing likes to shake up its hardware design from year to year. The company’s hallmark Glyph lights are especially subject to change. Ahead of the reveal of its upcoming midrange Phone 4a, Nothing teased a new Glyph interface: a handful of square LEDs arranged in a straight line. Now, Nothing’s given us an even better look.

Nothing has posted a video on YouTube showing off the Phone 4a’s redesigned Glyph lights. The system comprises six white LED squares and one red one. Like in Nothing’s other Glyph interfaces, these can be configured to flash in different patterns to correspond to different notifications. The red LED can also be set to turn on when the phone is recording video.

The video shows off a couple of the Phone 4a’s Glyph notification patterns, which look pretty neat. It also features a timer mode where the bar progressively fills until the timer is up, at which point all the LEDs are lit. It’s easy to imagine other uses for the lights, too, like charging and volume visualizations.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/DDABwqrcSrM

In the Phone 4a’s initial reveal earlier this week, Nothing said that the new phone’s Glyph lights are 40 percent brighter than previous models.

The Nothing Phone 4a is set to launch on March 4. Nothing announced this week that the Phone 4a will come in a pink colorway in addition to the company’s typical light gray. Based on a leak from earlier this month, we’re expecting the Phone 4a will be a bit more expensive than the Phone 3a was, at least in Europe: €389, a €60 increase.

