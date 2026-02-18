Nothing Phone 4a leak reveals how much more expensive the new phones will be

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Nothing will launch the Nothing Phone 4a series on March 5, and we’ve got a vague idea of what to expect thanks to leaks and disclosures. However, a reliable outlet has just revealed more details, including pricing for a key market.

French outlet Dealabs revealed a few apparent Nothing Phone 4a series specs this week. Oddly enough, the Nothing Phone 4a is said to come in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB flavors. Yep, the outlet suggests that the phone won’t have a 128GB model — at least not in Europe. Otherwise, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro will apparently ship in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB flavors. We’re not sure if this is accurate, as you’d expect the standard model to ship with less base storage rather than the Pro device.

The Nothing Phone 4a will purportedly offer a triple 50MP rear camera system. By contrast, the Nothing Phone 3a had a 50MP+50MP+8MP rear camera trio. This phone is also said to offer 70x “ultra zoom.” I expect this extreme zoom level to be a marketing gimmick more than anything else. Switch to the front and you should see a 32MP selfie camera.

Other apparent Nothing Phone 4a features include a transparent design with the Glyph Bar (consisting of 63 mini LEDs), a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screen (30Hz to 120Hz), and 50W fast charging.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to get a 50MP Sony main camera and up to 140x zoom. Again, don’t expect this crazy zoom range to actually result in good photos. There’s no word on other camera details, but the Pro phone is also tipped to get a rear Glyph Matrix display, a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED panel (144Hz), and a unibody aluminum design. The latter suggests that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro won’t have wireless charging, bar cutting out part of the metal back.

As for pricing, the Nothing Phone 4a series could see price hikes in Europe over its predecessors. The standard phone is tipped to start at €389 (~$460) in Germany and Spain, while the Pro model could start at €479 (~$567). By contrast, the Phone 3a and 3a Pro launched at €329 (~$389) and €459 (~$543), respectively. In other words, you’re looking at a €60 and €20 price hike.

Dealabs also reports that the Phone 4a will be available in Black, White, Blue, and Pink, with the latter two colorways limited to the 12GB/256GB model. Meanwhile, the Pro model is said to be available in Black, Silver, and Pink, with the latter color restricted to the 12GB/256GB variant.

