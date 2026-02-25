Too late for Valentine's Day, but we'll take Nothing's new pink Phone 4a

Nothing

TL;DR Nothing teased the Phone 4a in translucent pink, doubling down on bold design and pushing back against typical midrange phone aesthetics.

Both the glass and internal resin are tinted, creating a soft translucent look.

Nothing just surprised everyone with a product that mixes nostalgia and bold design. In a move that feels like a deliberate middle finger to boring mid-range slab design, Nothing just gave us a full look at the Phone 4a in a stunning, translucent pink.

Nothing has always had a minimalist look. Then came the blue Phone 3a and the yellow Ear (a). But this new pink colorway isn’t just a surface-level coat of paint. According to Nothing’s YouTube video, the glass itself is tinted pink, along with the resin underneath.

The result is a subtle, refined look with a soft, translucent color rather than a bright bubblegum pink. Nothing directly name-drops Apple’s classic pink Mac as a source of inspiration, and you can see it.

It has that same iconic, almost retro-tech charm, reminiscent of Nintendo’s translucent game console days. Seeing it side-by-side with the standard white model in the video just makes the pink version pop even more.

Of course, a Nothing phone reveal wouldn’t be complete without talking about the lights. The video also spends time on the new Glyph Bar, which looks like it will be more useful than just a visual trick. It is not only for notifications; Nothing is making it an important part of the software experience.

The bar will tap into Android 16’s live updates, meaning it can pulse and glow in sync with system-level events like timers, ride-sharing progress, or food delivery status.

We don’t have long to wait for the final reveal. Nothing is skipping the main MWC floor to host its own event in London on March 5. If the rumors hold, the standard 4a should hit shelves by March 12, with the beefier Pro model following on March 26.

