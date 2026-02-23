Nothing reveals the Phone 4a design ahead of its March 5 launch

TL;DR Nothing has shared official renders of the Phone 4a.

The signature LED strips are replaced by a “Glyph Bar” featuring six square bars and nine controllable LEDs that are 40% brighter.

The device features a frosted-metallic camera island and an additional physical hardware key, likely the Essential Key.

Nothing has announced plans to launch the Phone 4a series at its London event on March 5, 2026, at 5.30 AM ET. While the phones will be decidedly mid-range, Nothing had begun teasing the next evolution of its Glyph interface, now taking the form of the Glyph Bar. At the time, we didn’t have much information about what this would be, but the company has now released official renders of the Phone 4a, giving us our first confirmed look at the device and its Glyph Bar.

Through a post on X, Nothing has shared this official image of the Phone 4a:

Right off the bat, we can see that the Phone 4a both looks a lot like a Nothing product, but takes a few differentiating decisions.

Compared to the Phone 3a, we don’t see the three white LED strips around the camera. Instead, we see the Glyph Bar towards the right edge of the device, showing the six square lights (I count seven if including the red square), which Nothing says house nine controllable mini LEDs that are 40% brighter than any previous Phone A series. It’s pretty apparent how the Glyph Bar would be less distracting than previous Glyph interfaces.

Looking past the LEDs, we can see that the camera island now has a frosted metallic finish. The bottom two-thirds of the Phone 4a also looks simpler than the relatively chaotic back of the Phone 3a. The exposed metallic screws are also spread across the back, while the Phone 3a tried to camouflage some of them.

Eagle-eyed readers would also notice that the Phone 4a has an extra hardware key on the side, likely the Essential Key mapped to Essential Space.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions, like the Phone 4a Pro’s design, and the confirmed specifications and pricing of the Phone 4a series. We hope to learn more as Nothing reveals information piece by piece in the coming days.

