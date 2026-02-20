Nothing teases the next evolution of the Glyph

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has provided a teaser of the new Glyph Bar.

The Glyph Bar features six square-shaped lights with nine controllable mini LEDs.

The light from the bar is 40% brighter than the previous A series.

Nothing has some new phones coming out soon, the Phone 4a series. Just a few days ago, the London-based company sent out invites confirming that the launch will happen on March 5, 2026. True to form, Nothing has also been putting out teasers leading up to the event. The latest teaser highlights the next evolution of a feature that has become synonymous with Nothing phones.

If you could name one standout feature of a Nothing handset, the first thing that will likely come to mind is the Glyph interface. In a new blog, the tech maker dives into how this light system has changed over the years while keeping its main purpose. The Phone 3 came with the biggest shake-up to the interface to date, by ditching the light bars for a circular mini LED display called the Glyph Matrix.

We have learned from leaks that the Phone 4a series won’t be adopting the Glyph Matrix. Instead, these phones will have what the company calls the Glyph Bar. Nothing has now provided a look at the Glyph Bar through the GIF above, as well as some additional information.

According to the company, the Glyph Bar will consist of six square lights with nine controllable mini LEDs. It’s said that the light is 40% brighter than the previous entries in the A series. Despite the brightness, Nothing claims that the bar is designed to be less distracting than previous Glyph interfaces.

When the Phone 4a launches next month, leaks suggest the standard phone will start at €389 (~$460). Meanwhile, the Pro model could cost €479 (~$567). If this is true, it will mean that the base model is €60 more expensive and the Pro is €20 more expensive than their predecessors.

