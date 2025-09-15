Samsung shares One UI 8 stable release timeline, and it's not the best news for older phones

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has officially confirmed that stable One UI 8 is coming to most of the devices in its portfolio in 2025 itself.

Based on community forum announcements, only the Galaxy S25 series will get the update this month.

The update will be available in October and November for most other phones, including older flagships, mid-range phones, and budget phones.

Earlier today, Samsung began rolling out stable One UI 8 based on Android 16 to its Galaxy S25 flagship series. This marks a significant expansion of Samsung’s latest stable software release, extending beyond the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE that launched with it out of the box. Samsung has an expansive device portfolio, and the company has now shared more details on One UI 8 stable rollout for the rest of its lineup.

In its newsroom announcement, Samsung said that One UI 8 will be available later in the year for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24 FE, and “additional eligible models.”

Further, the footnotes mention that One UI 8 will be coming to these Galaxy devices:

Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 series Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy A56 5G

Galaxy A36 5G

Galaxy A26 5G

Galaxy A17 5G and Galaxy A17

Galaxy A07

Galaxy A06 5G Galaxy A55 5G

Galaxy A35 5G

Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy A16

Galaxy A15 5G

Galaxy A06

Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A34 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

That’s a rather long list of devices spanning across the most recent flagships to even older budget devices, and we’re happy to see Samsung commit to delivering a stable update to all of them before the end of the year.

A commitment for 2025 still doesn’t answer the question of when exactly you will receive the update. Samsung Community moderators have posted the schedule for One UI 8 rollout for South Korea (others have shared it as a screenshot):

As per the Community forum announcement, only the Galaxy S25 series will get stable One UI 8 this month. These devices will get the stable One UI 8 update in October:

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 series

Galaxy Tab S10 FE series Galaxy A36

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE series Galaxy Tab Active 5

Galaxy A35

Galaxy XCover 7 Pro

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A25

After the wide rollout in October, One UI 8 stable will reach these devices in November:

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy A15 Galaxy A16

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A33 Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro

Galaxy Tab A9 series

Galaxy Tab A11

While the rollout announcement is for the Korean market, the global rollout will follow shortly thereafter. By the end of November, we hope to see stable Android 16 on most Samsung devices.

