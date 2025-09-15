Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung shares One UI 8 stable release timeline, and it's not the best news for older phones
35 minutes ago
- Samsung has officially confirmed that stable One UI 8 is coming to most of the devices in its portfolio in 2025 itself.
- Based on community forum announcements, only the Galaxy S25 series will get the update this month.
- The update will be available in October and November for most other phones, including older flagships, mid-range phones, and budget phones.
Earlier today, Samsung began rolling out stable One UI 8 based on Android 16 to its Galaxy S25 flagship series. This marks a significant expansion of Samsung’s latest stable software release, extending beyond the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE that launched with it out of the box. Samsung has an expansive device portfolio, and the company has now shared more details on One UI 8 stable rollout for the rest of its lineup.
In its newsroom announcement, Samsung said that One UI 8 will be available later in the year for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24 FE, and “additional eligible models.”
Further, the footnotes mention that One UI 8 will be coming to these Galaxy devices:
- Galaxy S25 series
- Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6
- Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 series
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S9 series
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S8 series
- Galaxy A56 5G
- Galaxy A36 5G
- Galaxy A26 5G
- Galaxy A17 5G and Galaxy A17
- Galaxy A07
- Galaxy A06 5G
- Galaxy A55 5G
- Galaxy A35 5G
- Galaxy A25 5G
- Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy A16
- Galaxy A15 5G
- Galaxy A06
- Galaxy A54 5G
- Galaxy A34 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
That’s a rather long list of devices spanning across the most recent flagships to even older budget devices, and we’re happy to see Samsung commit to delivering a stable update to all of them before the end of the year.
A commitment for 2025 still doesn’t answer the question of when exactly you will receive the update. Samsung Community moderators have posted the schedule for One UI 8 rollout for South Korea (others have shared it as a screenshot):
As per the Community forum announcement, only the Galaxy S25 series will get stable One UI 8 this month. These devices will get the stable One UI 8 update in October:
- Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 series
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE series
- Galaxy A36
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy Tab S9 series
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE series
- Galaxy Tab Active 5
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy XCover 7 Pro
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A25
After the wide rollout in October, One UI 8 stable will reach these devices in November:
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Tab S8 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy A15
- Galaxy A16
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro
- Galaxy Tab A9 series
- Galaxy Tab A11
While the rollout announcement is for the Korean market, the global rollout will follow shortly thereafter. By the end of November, we hope to see stable Android 16 on most Samsung devices.
