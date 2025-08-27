Voice recording on Nothing Phone 3's Essential Space gets a due upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has updated the voice recorder functionality in Essential Space.

With this update, the voice recordings will not have complete transcriptions instead of just summaries.

The update is limited to Nothing Phone 3 and has yet to arrive on the Phone 3a, which offers similar summarization functionality for voice notes.

The Nothing Phone 3 may stop short of being the perfect flagship, but it has some unique and nifty elements. One of them is Essential Space, which acts as a second brain, allowing you to store screenshots, pictures, or voice notes. Of course, this gets a dash of AI, which takes cues from the stored moments to set up reminders or give you a summary of recordings. On the Phone 3, specifically, the Essential Space is now getting upgraded with improved features for voice recordings.

Nothing has now rolled out expanded transcriptions for its Essential Recorder, which can be activated by pressing the Essential Key on the phone. Previously, it would only offer summaries and key points for long voice recordings. However, this feature will now provide you with a comprehensive script of everything recorded in that audio.

It’s nice to note that transcription is not entirely replacing the previous highlights feature. You can also copy the text and share it with others using another app, although a built-in sharing functionality within the app would have been useful.

Nothing says that to be able to use the functionality, you must update the Essential Space app, which can be done from the Play Store. While the Nothing Phone 3a also features Essential Space as well as a dedicated Essential Key, the transcription feature is currently limited to the more expensive Phone 3.

This adds to the list of beneficial AI features that Nothing is incorporating into its flagship phone to justify its $800 price tag. It’s worth noting that while these features are currently free to use, we previously learned that Nothing may be considering an annual subscription for these features. However, it hasn’t announced this officially yet.

Besides Nothing, brands such as Samsung and OnePlus already offer transcription and summarization features for voice notes. Even if you don’t use phones from these brands, many apps transcribe your voice notes for free.

